Vanderpump Rules is returning with an explosive three part reunion. Photo / Bravo

For the first time since news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair was revealed, the entire cast of Vanderpump Rules is reuniting, and it’s shaping up to be a truly explosive event.

Due to air on May 24, Bravo released a jaw-dropping teaser trailer in anticipation of the three-part season 10 reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.

In the trailer Cohen can be heard describing the reunion as more “explosive and dramatic than anything we’ve seen in the show’s 10-year history,” and if the two-minute, 11-second-long trailer is anything to go by, he’s not exaggerating.

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

Dressed like they’re ready to walk the red carpet, the cast all sat around a table and answered questions posed to them by Cohen - one of them being “How did this go from a one-night stand to a full-blown relationship between the two of you?”

The question earned anxious looks from Sandoval and Leviss as their infamous affair broke up Sandoval’s decade-long relationship with fellow cast member Ariana Madix.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Madix said through tears “I can’t think of two worse people,” before sternly telling Sandoval: “Don’t even f–king look at me. You don’t deserve to look at this.”

The statement appeared to cause Sandoval and Leviss to huddle away from the reunion stage, with the star complaining, “They’re making you and me to be pathological liars.” In agreement, Leviss nodded, adding: “Even though we know that we’re not.”

The trailer shows many explosive moments. Photo / Twitter

While the affair is the main theme of the trailer and results in plenty of explosive insults and snide comments being thrown around, other drama spills over to James Kennedy - Leviss’ ex who fans found out cheated on her with fellow cast member Lala Kent.

Leviss tried to call out Kennedy and Kent, however they hit back resulting in a screaming match and Kennedy later referred to Sandoval and Leviss as “poo-poo heads, both of you, poo-poo heads”.

Kennedy also labelled Sandoval “a worm with a moustache”.

Then as if that wasn’t enough drama, Katie Maloney called ex-Tom Schwartz a “serial killer’s wet dream” and later Scheana Shay is seen bursting into tears.

Vanderpump Rules reunion airs May 24 on Bravo.