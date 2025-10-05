Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Reviews
Home / Entertainment

Valentina Peleggi leads NZSO’s stirring Rossini and Kelly Stabat Mater – William Dart

Review by
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Voices of New Zealand choir with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra , conductor Valentina Peleggi and soloists: soprano Madison Nonoa, mezzo-soprano Anna Pierard, tenor Filipe Manu and bass Jeremy Kleeman. Photo / New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

The Voices of New Zealand choir with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra , conductor Valentina Peleggi and soloists: soprano Madison Nonoa, mezzo-soprano Anna Pierard, tenor Filipe Manu and bass Jeremy Kleeman. Photo / New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

The highly anticipated Stabat Mater concert by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra paired the extremely operatic choral work by Rossini with a new, homegrown commission from Victoria Kelly.

With a magisterial Valentina Peleggi on the podium and an exemplary New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO), no drama or passion was left

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save