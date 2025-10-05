The Voices of New Zealand choir with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra , conductor Valentina Peleggi and soloists: soprano Madison Nonoa, mezzo-soprano Anna Pierard, tenor Filipe Manu and bass Jeremy Kleeman. Photo / New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

The highly anticipated Stabat Mater concert by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra paired the extremely operatic choral work by Rossini with a new, homegrown commission from Victoria Kelly.

With a magisterial Valentina Peleggi on the podium and an exemplary New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO), no drama or passion was left unexplored in the Italian composer’s tribute to the grieving mother of Christ.

It was a showcase too for the Voices New Zealand Choir, from the finely sculpted phrases of the opening chorus to a blaze of fugal fury in the closing In sempiterna saecula.

Four vocal soloists play a crucial role here, with arias and ensembles that could well have slipped from or into one of Rossini’s stage works.

Unfortunately, from my seat at the back of the circle, they were seriously underpowered, with too many details lost between stage and auditorium.