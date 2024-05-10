Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

US writer Ann Patchett’s long-awaited Auckland Writers Festival debut

Joanna Wane
By
12 mins to read
Nashville-based author Ann Patchett, one of the international headliners at the 2024 Auckland Writers Festival. Photo / Emily Dorio

Nashville-based author Ann Patchett, one of the international headliners at the 2024 Auckland Writers Festival. Photo / Emily Dorio

She’s pals with the likes of Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep but bestselling Nashville-based novelist Ann Patchett is no celebrity author. In an exclusive interview before her appearance at the Auckland Writers Festival next week,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment