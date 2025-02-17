Nelly will no longer come to NZ in March for his Where The Party At Tour. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nelly will no longer come to NZ in March for his Where The Party At Tour. Photo / Paul Taylor

US rapper Nelly has cancelled the New Zealand leg of his “Where The Party At Tour”.

The show was due to occur on March 21 at Auckland’s Spark Arena, and he was billed to be joined by rap group St. Lunatics and long-affiliated rapper Chingy.

Although there has been no official announcement from Nelly himself, Ticketmaster has confirmed the show is cancelled on its website.

The Ticketmaster website confirmed the event had been cancelled.

“For all tickets booked online or by phone, the credit card used in the booking will automatically be refunded. Please allow up to five days to receive your refund.