US Rapper Nelly’s only NZ show at Spark Arena cancelled; tickets to be refunded

RNZ
Nelly will no longer come to NZ in March for his Where The Party At Tour. Photo / Paul Taylor

US rapper Nelly has cancelled the New Zealand leg of his “Where The Party At Tour”.

The show was due to occur on March 21 at Auckland’s Spark Arena, and he was billed to be joined by rap group St. Lunatics and long-affiliated rapper Chingy.

Although there has been no official announcement from Nelly himself, Ticketmaster has confirmed the show is cancelled on its website.

The Ticketmaster website confirmed the event had been cancelled.
“For all tickets booked online or by phone, the credit card used in the booking will automatically be refunded. Please allow up to five days to receive your refund.

“If you made your booking at a Ticketmaster outlet please return to the original outlet where the booking was made with your ticket(s) and credit card used to purchase in hand to obtain your refund,” it said.

Fans on social media were disappointed by the news.

“What happened to coming to NZ? We were looking forward to seeing you since JuicyFest cancelled!” one Facebook user commented on one of the rapper’s recent posts.

– RNZ

