US President Donald Trump calls Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen an unfunny 'creep'

US President Donald Trump says he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the Borat films, is "a creep".

Baron Cohen's new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, shows Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

On Friday (Saturday NZT), the Daily Mail reported the same actress was a guest at the White House in late September, coming within feet of the US president.

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary - High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night that he didn't know what happened with Giuliani.

"But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me," Trump said of Baron Cohen. "And I was the only one that said, 'No way. This guy is a phony guy.'

Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is shown with his hand down his pants after flirting with an actress playing a journalist in the latest Borat film. Photo / Supplied

"I don't find him funny," Trump said, adding, "To me, he's a creep."

Trump appeared briefly on HBO's Da Ali G Show in 2003, but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen's Ali G character after just a minute.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat. Photo / Amazon Studios

One scene in Baron Cohen's new movie scene shows Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his pants after the woman helps him remove recording equipment.

Giuliani called the scene "a hit job" and said he realised he was being set up.