Celebrities react to the final US Presidential debate

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, walks away. Photo / AP

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have faced off for the final US Presidential debate in Nashville today.

In recent days, Trump has labelled his opponent a "criminal" and pressured US Attorney-General William Barr to open an investigation into him before the election.

Here's what celebs tuning in had to say about the debate – and most were highly critical of Trump.

WHAT IS TRUMP HIDING?



Everything. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020

If I read anybody saying “Trump was Presidential” or about his new tone or how he was restrained I’m gonna walk into the exact middle of the forest and lay down until time and insects take me home. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 23, 2020

If Trump has his way, the ACA will "magically disappear" -- and with it coverage for preexisting conditions. Trump's insistence on destroying the ACA hurts all American families! #Debates2020 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 23, 2020

Family Separation is an amoral stain on this country that will be remembered throughtout time. It was a heinous and cruel and evil policy and it continues to be an evil and cruel policy with over 520 kids who have lost their families. #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

A few pro-Trump celebrities did weigh in, though, with Kirstie Alley declaring Trump had "won the debate" half an hour after it started.

I LOVE THIS Trump! COOL CALM AND POIGNANT !! You have WON THE DEBATE!! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 23, 2020

“This talk of China and my family is all Malarkey.” - Joe Biden. This will hold up beautifully. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2020

It's now 12 days until the US election, with Biden still leading in the polls – just like Hillary Clinton was before her history-making defeat four years ago.

The Republican President and his Democratic rival went head to head for last time before Americans go to the polls on November 3.

The Friday debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee was far more orderly than the chaotic first outing last month.

Traditionally the third presidential debate has been wholly dedicated to foreign policy, but the topics selected by moderator Kristen Welker were "Fighting Covid-19", "American Families", "Race in America", "Climate Change", "National Security" and "Leadership".

Trump had vowed to go off script and hammer Biden over revelations about his son Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings. Although the issue did come up, there was less focus on it than some had expected.

In attendance as a special guest of the President was Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter who this week released a bombshell statement implicating the former vice-president in his son's foreign deals.

Earlier, Trump posted an entire interview with 60 Minutes online, three days before it was due to air.

He sat down for the interview this week but walked out early, and has since complained repeatedly about the performance of CBS journalist Lesley Stahl.

"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness," he told his followers, adding that the moderator of the final presidential debate, NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker, was "far worse".

As he teased the release of the footage, Trump tweeted that he would "soon be giving a first in television history" by releasing the "full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted 'takeout' interview of me by Lesley Stahl".

"Watch her constant interruptions and anger," he wrote. "Compare my full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers to their 'Qs'."

CBS said 60 Minutes was "widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week".

"The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades," CBS said.

"Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice-President Pence this weekend."