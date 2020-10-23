Celebrities react to the final US Presidential debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have faced off for the final US Presidential debate in Nashville today.
In recent days, Trump has labelled his opponent a "criminal" and pressured US Attorney-General William Barr to open an investigation into him before the election.
Here's what celebs tuning in had to say about the debate – and most were highly critical of Trump.
A few pro-Trump celebrities did weigh in, though, with Kirstie Alley declaring Trump had "won the debate" half an hour after it started.
It's now 12 days until the US election, with Biden still leading in the polls – just like Hillary Clinton was before her history-making defeat four years ago.
The Republican President and his Democratic rival went head to head for last time before Americans go to the polls on November 3.
The Friday debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee was far more orderly than the chaotic first outing last month.
Traditionally the third presidential debate has been wholly dedicated to foreign policy, but the topics selected by moderator Kristen Welker were "Fighting Covid-19", "American Families", "Race in America", "Climate Change", "National Security" and "Leadership".
Trump had vowed to go off script and hammer Biden over revelations about his son Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings. Although the issue did come up, there was less focus on it than some had expected.
In attendance as a special guest of the President was Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter who this week released a bombshell statement implicating the former vice-president in his son's foreign deals.
Earlier, Trump posted an entire interview with 60 Minutes online, three days before it was due to air.
He sat down for the interview this week but walked out early, and has since complained repeatedly about the performance of CBS journalist Lesley Stahl.
"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness," he told his followers, adding that the moderator of the final presidential debate, NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker, was "far worse".
As he teased the release of the footage, Trump tweeted that he would "soon be giving a first in television history" by releasing the "full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted 'takeout' interview of me by Lesley Stahl".
"Watch her constant interruptions and anger," he wrote. "Compare my full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers to their 'Qs'."
CBS said 60 Minutes was "widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week".
"The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades," CBS said.
"Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice-President Pence this weekend."