Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US pop star Sabrina Carpenter addresses album cover controversy on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Chief Justice's warning about New Zealand's legal system and National and Act argue over Auckland density plan.

Sabrina Carpenter has given a Kiwi broadcaster insight into the making of her racy new album cover.

In an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 show, the pint-sized pop star commented on the controversy around the cover of Man’s Best Friend, the album she released last week.

While Carpenter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save