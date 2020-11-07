US election: Lizzo brought to tears after learning about Joe Biden's win

After days of waiting the United States have elected a president, after hearing the news of Joe Biden being elected, many were brought to tears, Including Lizzo.

A teary-eyed and gobsmacked Lizzo posted a four-minute video to her Instagram just hours after Biden's win was announced.

"There are few times in this country, where I'm hopeful, I feel like every time I'm hopeful it gets taken away from me."

Throughout Trump's four years in office, Lizzo has one of his most harshest critics calling out the president multiple times online.

"In this time I was hopeful and I was scared and I think Trump is out of office... officially" she said.

"I think this is the end of that four-year term that felt like a 1000 years," said a teary-eyed Lizzo.

"Where people lost their lives, their livelihoods, this country fell into a pandemic, a recession and you can't really blame one president for things, but you can blame them for how they handle it and it was so mishandled and I feel so unseen and so neglected.

"Whether you're blue or red, that man didn't care about you.

"And I'm so excited to see a black woman in the White House, a brown woman in the White House, an Indian American woman in the White House."

Fans and friends flooded her with comments and praise.

"I feel it too hunny" one person wrote. "We're crying with u," another wrote.

"This white supremacy that runs rampant can't not be tolerated anymore."

"I'm excited, i'm hopeful and i'm happy and proud of the patience we all had, I'm proud of the voter, I'm proud of the protester, the marchers.

"This is not the end this is literally the beginning of progress."

Towards the end of the video you can hear cheers in the distance.

"They are celebrating out there, I hope y'all are celebrating too."

She ended the four-minute video with five words 'let's get to work America."