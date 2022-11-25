Crowds party at a previous Rhythm and Alps festival. Photo / RNZ

There are two things that define a Kiwi summer - the smell of sunscreen at the beach and the sound of a festival kicking off in the distance.

I don’t know about you, but when the sound of music through outrageously oversized speakers hits my ears, it ignites a whole new level of excitement and gives me all the hype I need to get through the socially-full season.

And after two summers of shut borders, international acts are back with a vengeance.

So, to celebrate the long days, longer nights and our Kiwi artists coming out of hibernation, it’s time to take a look at this season’s ultimate summer gig guide.

We did all the hard work, so you can grab your bucket hat and festival fit and spend all the money you saved for Christmas gifts on concert tickets.

The best hotspots to count down to midnight

North Island:

Northern Base

The three-day music festival is perfect for those wanting to get out of the big smoke without being too far away from home. Located an hour away from Auckland, you can ring in the new year in Mangawhai with world-class musicians, DJs and producers.

Who: Ladi6, Lee Mvtthews, Chase & Status, Kings and more.

Where: Mangawhai.

When: December 29 - 31.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18+.

Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

Rhythm and Vines

Iconic in its name and reign, the three-day Gisborne music festival is the first in the world to welcome the New Year sun. Founded in 2003, it’s become a summer staple for musicians and festival punters alike.

Who: Chase & Status, Dimension, Alison Wonderland, Friction and more.

Where: Gisborne.

When: December 29 - 31.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18+.

Other events:

Wellington will hold a celebration for the city complete with music, film and fireworks at Frank Kitts Park. The celebrations kick off at 8pm and continue on into the New Year.

If you are looking for something more serene and with less of a club atmosphere, Waiheke Island is holding a NYE celebration at Stony Ridge Vineyard. Sip away on fine wine, and enjoy live acts and performers who will help you enter the new year in style.

South Island

Rhythm and Alps

The three-day Cadrona Valley-based festival might be the younger sister of Rhythm and Vines, but it’s just as iconic. Ring in the new year surrounded by breathtaking scenery, listen to great music and eat yummy food with your mates.

Who: Chase and Status, Marlon Williams, Sampa The Great, Dope Lemon and more.

Where: Wanaka.

When: December 29 – 31.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18+.

Day two of Rhythm and Alps last year attracted about 10,000 people. Photo / George Heard

Twisted Frequency

The five-day event promises to be a unique Kiwi outdoor experience you won’t forget. With a mix of art, music and community in the Golden Bay region, it is a fun way to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to a new year.

Who: AMOL, Grouch, Electrypnose and more.

Where: Golden Bay/Mohua.

When: December 30, 2022 - January 3, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18+.

Rolling Meadows

It might be the most picturesque New Year’s festival in the country, but it doesn’t stop there. The three-day event will not only feature five bars serving NZ wine and craft beer, but also a skateboarding competition and three huge stages. Plus, you can even bring your own campervan.

Who: State of Mind, Kings, Alix Perez, Savage, Paige Julia and more.

Where: Waipara, Canterbury.

When: December 30, 2022 - January 1, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18+.

Other events:

Christchurch hold an annual celebration in North Hagley Park that will see live bands, food stalls and an exciting countdown to midnight, where the midnight strike will see a massive fireworks display.

Dunedin will be much the same, with a celebration right in the centre of town in the Octagon. Join your family and friends for the New Year countdown and celebrate with a fireworks display.

Summer and beyond

SIX60 Saturdays

The iconic Kiwi band need no introduction, but we will give them one anyway. Six60 Saturdays started in 2019 with a history-making show of 50,000 people at Western Springs, and now they’re back! Playing past tunes as well as new hits from their fourth album, Castle Street, the band will be supported by a series of local and international acts along the way.

Where: Christchurch and Dunedin.

When: December 10, 2022 for Christchurch and March 4, 2023 for Dunedin.

Tickets: Available here.

Open to all ages.

Six60 will continue their Six60 Saturdays tour in 2023. Photo / NZME

Cape Estate Boxing Day festival

Bringing together the best of Hawke’s Bay’s hospitality and entertainment industries, the event is a relaxing way to spend Boxing Day. The family-friendly event includes a kid’s section, live music, assorted games and a local selection of food and beverages.

Who: Chiccorelo & Tali, Strangely, Techno Tradie, Aunty El and more.

Where: Hawkes Bay.

When: Boxing Day.

Tickets: Available here.

Open to all ages.

Le Currents:

Grab your friends and celebrate a day of arts, music and culture on the lush riverbank of Riverside Park, Taupō - the spot is said to be a holiday hotspot for Aotearoa and is the perfect way to start your summer vacay.

Who: Sticky Fingers, Shag Rock, Muroki, Molly Payton and more.

Where: Lake Taupō.

When: December 27.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18+.

Hidden Valley

It originated in 2016 and sold out six years in a row. Now, the one-day festival returns to Matakana for another iconic day of dance and music.

Who: Chase & Status, Dom Dolla, Aroha, Benny Boy, Kayes and more.

Where: Matakana.

When: December 27.

Tickets: Available here.

If you are under 18, you must be accompanied by an adult.

Head along to Bay Dreams in Mt Maunganui or Nelson. Photo / George Novak

Bay Dreams

It’s taken the Mount by storm for years and is known as the after-party of RnV, so it’s only fair it has a show in the South Island as well. Featuring both international and local talent, the show is set to be a highlight of the summer.

Who: Diplo, Denzel Curry, Elderbrook, Freddie Gibbs and more.

Where: Mount Manganui and Nelson.

When: January 3, 2023 in the north and January 5, 2023 in the south.

Tickets: The Mount tickets here; Nelson tickets here.

All ticket-holders must be 18+.

Plane Sailing

Stuck in the city for the summer? Don’t worry, Plane Sailing was created specifically for you. Located in the heart of Auckland and taking place on the first Friday of the year, end your week in style jamming to 10-time Grammy nominee Diplo and other hit artists.

Who: Diplo, 1991, A Little Sound, A.M.C ft Phantom and more.

Where: Victoria Park, Auckland.

When: January 6, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket holders must be 18+.

Plane Sailing is a perfect festival for those staying in Auckland over the summer. Photo / Supplied

Golden Lights

This year, it was so hot, large fans sprayed water in the crowd - but the music was so good no-one cared, and next year’s lineup is looking just as good.

Who: Dizzee Rascal, Alison Wonderland, Dimension (DJ set), Friction, Jauz and more.

Where: Fields of Trusts Arena.

When: January 7, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

Auckland Folk Festival

It’s one of the largest and longest-running of its kind, so if folk music is your thing, you don’t want to miss out on this three-day festival. Enjoy a weekend of camping, fun, food and frivolity.

Who: The Jellyman’s Daughter, Sneaky Bones, We Mavericks and many more.

Where: The Kumeu Showgrounds.

When: January 27, 2023 - January 30, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

Open to all ages.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

He’s delivering on his promise to return to New Zealand for three massive shows that promise to be entertaining, spellbinding and a truly intimate celebration of the star’s 50 year career.

Where: Christchurch and Auckland.

When: January 24, 27 and 28, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

Open to all ages. Children under five are not recommended to attend.

Elton John is returning to New Zealand in January 2023. Photo / Ben Gibson

Laneway

It started as a weekly show in a tiny Melbourne bar, but now it’s a highly-anticipated event in the summer gig guide. Fostering collaboration, encouraging self-expression, and finding ongoing excuses to have fun, it’s a festival you won’t want to miss.

Who: Haim, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas and more.

Where: Western Springs.

When: January 30, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

Ed Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x tour

He loves New Zealand just as much - if not more than - New Zealand loves him, so it’s no surprise his concerts are almost sold out. With a few tickets left for Auckland shows, you’ll have to get in quick to catch a live performance of Sheeran!

Where: Wellington and Auckland.

When: February 1 and 2, 10 and 11, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

Open to all ages. Children under five are not recommended to attend.

Electric Avenue

The event is Christchurch’s biggest outdoor summer festival, and it’s got a huge lineup to match. Don’t miss out on the beloved end-of-summer festie in New Zealand’s garden city.

Who: Lorde, Flume, L.A.B, Lee Mvtthews, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Teeks and more.

Where: Hagley Park, Christchurch.

When: February 25, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be over 18.

The Electric Avenue Music Festival in Christchurch in 2020. Photo / Supplied

That Weekend

The multi-sensory festival in the Waikato is more like a holiday than anything. With hot spring spas, a nine-hole golf course, art installations, food and beverage stalls and live music, what more could you want in a two-day festival?

Who: The Veronicas, Luude, Jordan Rakei, The Black Seeds and more.

Where: Tirau.

When: January 28 and 29, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

Lorde’s Solar Power tour

She’s New Zealand’s sweetheart and she’s back for her third tour, with all your old favourites and new tunes that will no doubt be on your summer playlist.

Where: Lower Hutt, Upper Moutere, Havelock North, New Plymouth and Auckland.

When: February 21 - March 4, 2023

Tickets: Available here.

Recommended for 16+.