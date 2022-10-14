Boos could be heard as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield won an award at the NTAs. Photo / Getty Images

Boos could be heard as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield won an award at the NTAs. Photo / Getty Images

UK TV hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been booed while accepting an accolade at the National Television Awards (NTAs) following their infamous "queuegate" scandal.

The presenters of ITV's This Morning programme sparked controversy last month when they were accused of skipping the queue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her lying-in-state at the Palace of Westminster.

The duo denied they had skipped any queue, saying they were at Westminster Hall to film a segment for their show.

Nearly 80,000 people signed a petition calling for them to lose their job over the incident – and it appears some are still fuming about the alleged queue-skipping.

The Daily Mail reports booing could be heard when This Morning won Best Daytime Award at the NTAs.

Schofield and Willoughby did not directly address the controversy as they accepted their award on stage, however Schofield did say the award means "so much to us every year, especially this year".

"Please don't think we ever get complacent and please don't think we ever take it for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the best boss."

The duo denied they had skipped any queue, saying they were at Westminster Hall to film a segment for their show. Photo / Supplied

The presenters released their own statement on the matter, insisting they "did not skip the queue".

The continued backlash following the incident has reportedly sparked concern for Schofield and Willoughby's mental health.

"The abuse has been nothing short of disgusting, not least as they have done nothing wrong and were fully entitled to media accreditation so they could inform their viewers," a source told the Daily Mail.

"There is huge, real and serious concerns over their wellbeing and ITV are fully supporting them behind the scenes in the face of such relentless trolling. The channel backs them 110 per cent."