Radio DJ Tim Gough died on air. Photo / Facebook, GenX Radio

A radio host has died one hour into his scheduled show.

The Sun has reported 55-year-old Tim Gough was working for GenX Radio Suffolk in the UK when the music stopped halfway through a song and while the music resumed minutes later, Gough did not return.

Speaking to the news outlet, a spokesperson for the radio station said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning while presenting his programme.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum.

“Tim was doing what he loved.”

Colleagues have also expressed their deep upset for the loss of the presenter including managing director James Hazell, who said Gough was hugely experienced and a “highly talented broadcaster”.

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news.”

Fellow presenter Lottie Pook said she was “devastated” and recalled Gough teaching her how to present on radio.

“I will miss him dearly.”

Listener David K Game also left a heartfelt message for the host, “Local radio legend. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“When the auto-backup kicked in I’d like to think he’d have found it funny that it played ‘Play that funky music ‘till I die’ twice in the hour after he passed.

“RIP Tim - you will be sorely missed by all your listeners.”

The Sun has reported Gough began his show in a typical manner including giving a weather forecast for the country. However, when he began playing Grey Day by Madness, the broadcast cut off suddenly.

While it is not yet known how the radio personality died, local media reports suggest it is suspected to be because of a heart attack.