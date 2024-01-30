Newly married - Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed.

The first pictures from Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed’s nuptials have been revealed.

The TVNZ power couple celebrated their love with an intimate wedding at Waiheke Island’s Mudbrick vineyard on Sunday after quietly tying the knot in late May.

Taking to Instagram, Tame shared multiple images from the occasion, giving fans their very first look at glowing bride Moayyed in her Hera Couture gown designed by Katie Yeung.

The white off-the-shoulder gown featured a structured bodice and long veil. Moayyed wore her hair in a styled bun with two strands of hair elegantly framing her face and kept her makeup light and natural.

Tame looked dashing in a tuxedo complete with a bow tie and boutonniere. He captioned the post with a simple thumbs up emoji.

Photos in the series, which were taken by international wedding photographer Bek Smith, show the Newstalk ZB Saturday Morning show host serenading his wife under a flower garland with a guitar performance while Moayyed’s 6-year-old son Rumi, stood proudly by his side in a cream suit.

Other photos show the excited couple walking down the aisle hand in hand while guests clap, supposedly after they exchanged vows, and another of the happy couple sharing a kiss as husband and wife.

One photo of the couple reveals Moayyed’s second dress of the evening from Kiwi designer Brooke Tyson’s label Ritual. The bouncy dress featured a layered skirt and balloon sleeves.

Moayyed is yet to make a post on her own social media account.

Many Kiwi stars flooded the comment section to share their congratulations, with TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright writing: “Awwww you two look absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations Lovelies. I’m so happy for you both. Lots of love.”

Coast star Sam Wallace commented, “Congrats! You all look gorgeous! Amazing photos!” while his co-host Toni Street added, “So fabulous.”

Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry commented a red love heart emoji, while award-winning journalist Patrick Gower wrote, “omfg How good. Congrats both.”

It comes after Tame sat down with NZME Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie in May to share news of their marriage.

“Mava and I were legally married in a really humble ceremony at home,” Tame said, adding, “Mava is a Baha’i and it’s important in the Baha’i faith for couples to marry before moving in together.”

The event appeared to be full of Kiwi stars including Sunday reporter Miriama Kamo who shared multiple snaps from the evening, posing with TVNZ Current Affairs reporter Mark Crysell and The Hits Drive star Matty McLean.

She captioned the post “Went to the most gorgeous wedding of two gorgeous friends on the weekend. Ah love…”

McLean also shared a couple of snaps from his friend’s big day calling it “one for the memory books”. He shared snaps with his husband Ryan Teece and two friends.

Breakfast star Anna Burns-Francis also appeared to be in attendance at the wedding.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, Kiwi celebs we can’t help but love and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.