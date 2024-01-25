Voyager 2023 media awards
Media Insider: John Campbell’s curious career twist at TVNZ; Radio breakfast host departs; Stuff sports staff face layoffs; Black Clash’s amazing ratings; Oz ad agency eyes NZ; Jack Tame’s wedding party

Shayne Currie
By
20 mins to read
TVNZ's chief correspondent John Campbell; Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed; The hugely popular Black Clash attracts record audience. Photos / Greg Bowker, supplied, Photosport

In John Campbell, TVNZ has a fizzing new opinion columnist – it says he can still present the news but one critic says he needs to go; Stuff sports staff face lay-offs; Breakfast radio host

