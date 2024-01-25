TVNZ's chief correspondent John Campbell; Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed; The hugely popular Black Clash attracts record audience. Photos / Greg Bowker, supplied, Photosport

In John Campbell, TVNZ has a fizzing new opinion columnist – it says he can still present the news but one critic says he needs to go; Stuff sports staff face lay-offs; Breakfast radio host departs; Oz ad agency eyes NZ; Jack and Mava’s (second) big day, and incredible ratings for the Black Clash.

Broadcaster John Campbell’s charm and curiosity - along with his trademark dapper suit and constant amazement with the world - were on full show as he settled into a green velvet armchair, alongside one of Hollywood’s most famous names.

“It’s just a TREAT to be with you,” beamed Campbell, as he opened an almost hour-long conversation with Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron in a packed Wellington room in November.

Over the hour we learned a lot from Cameron - and witnessed Campbell in full flight.

An occasional f-bomb, subtle but searching questions, and a dash of awkwardness as the host lost track of the hour - “I tell you what I haven’t done. Are you wearing a watch? Who’s got the time?” said Campbell, turning pleadingly to the audience.

“Time is meaningless in the face of true creativity,” quipped Cameron, quoting a T-shirt he had once seen.

James Cameron - in conversation with broadcaster John Campbell - was the keynote speaker at the 2023 Spada conference in Wellington. Photo / Tareq Branney

Campbell’s boyish looks and boundless enthusiasm - on show that day and whenever he fills the television screen - defy a significant milestone in a little over two weeks.

One of our most recognised broadcasters - he is one of the very few to earn an eponymous show on primetime TV over the past two decades - turns 60.

It comes as his career takes a curious, somewhat provocative, and - in some people’s eyes - controversial turn.

Over more than 30 years we’ve seen Campbell the reporter, the newsreader, the current affairs show host, the Breakfast presenter, the senior correspondent and now, increasingly, a senior writer and opinion columnist.

Campbell’s byline appears regularly on columns on TVNZ’s 1News website – part of his brief as “chief correspondent” as the state broadcaster, under the digital editorial leadership of Veronica Schmidt, throws more resources and effort into its online execution.

TVNZ has traditionally been in a three-way battle with RNZ and Newshub to secure the third biggest news website audience behind the NZ Herald and Stuff. In recent weeks, according to Nielsen figures, TVNZ has firmly nailed that third spot.

A unique drawcard seems to be Campbell’s column. TVNZ says his pieces are “reaching large audiences and sparking debate”.

He writes at length - not quite as long as this column, but getting there! - with an enviable and often elegant turn of phrase.

But his style of commentary is causing angst in some quarters - not surprisingly among conservative commentators and on social media.

In recent weeks, and especially since the election, Campbell has made little secret of where his politics lie.

On October 28, under the headline ‘What exactly has the tide brought in?’, Campbell took aim at National and its leader, Christopher Luxon - and Luxon’s earlier political career commitments to reducing child poverty and greenhouse gas emissions.

“I know this is appearing on the website of a Crown entity company, and there are appropriate standards to be observed, and board members may be reading, and my mum, but what the actual f#@*?” Campbell wrote.

“National’s campaign was so empty of genuine vision in these areas, of transformative policy, and of binding commitments beyond rhetorical aspiration, that Christopher Luxon’s sloganeering zeal and infinite energy served as a kind of Trojan Horse.”

Subsequent Campbell columns and headlines have been equally scathing of the new Government.

When the coalition Government was formed, he wrote another column under the headline, ‘I hoped to be surprised - actually I’m amazed.’

He did not mean this kindly.

At one stage he referred to an earlier photo of Luxon together with Winston Peters and David Seymour.

NZ First leader Winston Peters, National's Christopher Luxon and Act's David Seymour during coalition negotiations. Photo / Winston Peters

“It was art imitating life. Everything in that photo is empty. The room. The walls. The table. The glasses (which are still upturned because Winston hasn’t yet given Chris and David permission to use them). And the men, too, as it turned out. Empty of ideas.”

This week, he combined opinion with reportage with a nicely written - but no less political - piece on his visit to the Tūrangawaewae Marae for last weekend’s national hui hosted by King Tūheitia.

“What was happening felt transformative in the very fact it was happening. The mana motuhake of 10,000 people,” wrote Campbell.

“The vibrations.

“Will the Government feel them?

Will they survive the divisions of populism? Of politics that echo our repeated capacity to claim we are governing to unite people whilst governing against Māori?

“Or maybe, this is how it all begins. In a historically large display of unity.”

Former newspaper editor Karl du Fresne came off the long run at Campbell this week, in a scathing column on his own website.

“This is extraordinary and unprecedented,” wrote du Fresne. “The Government’s most potent communications medium has been hijacked by one of its employees and co-opted in a highly personal political mission.”

He called on Campbell to be sacked.

“Campbell clearly decided on October 14 that New Zealand had made a grievous mistake in electing a centre-right Government and set himself the task of leading the Resistance,” wrote du Fresne.

“Someone in authority should have told him then that this was not his function as a journalist. If he refused to accept that, he should have been told to pack his bags.”

Du Fresne said his comments might sound odd coming from a promoter of free speech. But he was also committed to journalistic objectivity.

“... if the media are to retain the trust of the public, they must demonstrate that they can be relied on to report on issues of public interest in a fair, balanced and non-partisan way.”

TVNZ chief correspondent John Campbell. Photo / Greg Bowker

He acknowledged Campbell was entitled to his opinion as much as anyone else.

“The crucial difference, in his case, is that his personal opinion is seen as carrying the weight of a major state media organisation which is supposed to be apolitical.

“He would be in a very different position if he worked for a privately owned media outfit, but employment by a state-owned organisation imposes a special obligation of impartiality.

“TVNZ is owned by the people, whose allegiances and sympathies cover the entire political spectrum. It takes a special type of hubris to assume that being the chief correspondent (whatever that title means) for such an organisation entitles him to impose his own narrow political biases on his audience.”

I enjoy du Fresne’s writing, as I do Campbell’s - like all good columnists, they provoke, inform, and often entertain. I’ll vehemently agree and disagree with both of them, sometimes within the space of a few hundred words.

In my own opinion, du Fresne was over the top in his comments about Campbell; some of the language he used about him was unnecessary.

I was indeed surprised that a well-known promoter of free speech had penned such a column. His call for Campbell to be sacked was excessive.

But I do think Campbell has painted himself into a corner in terms of his future responsibilities - something that TVNZ will need to be careful about, even though it insists its happy for him to present any of its news shows.

There’s no issue with Campbell continuing to investigate newsworthy issues - something he has done with distinction in the past, most notably with his team of journalistic crusaders at Campbell Live during that show’s 10-year run on TV3.

But this time last year he was reading TVNZ’s 6pm news - part of a summer roster of newsreaders at the state broadcaster.

In my view, it would be very difficult for Campbell to perform that particular role again - perhaps, at this stage of his career, he might not want to anyway.

Most newsreaders consider themselves unbiased and dispassionate, disseminating information that leaves the viewer free to make up their mind on news events without being coloured by who’s sitting at the desk.

As one senior TVNZ staffer told me a fair while ago: “Other presenter roles exist to enhance core material by adding personality, experience and opinion to the core material; with news, the content is inarguably the star of the show.”

TVNZ might also have to be careful about whether Campbell could fill in as a presenter on some of its other news and current affairs shows, for example, the politically focused Q+A.

Consider these words, from Campbell himself, in a profile by Simon Wilson in Metro in 2015.

Campbell was just about to start in his new role as RNZ Checkpoint host, following the axing of Campbell Live.

“You know, I don’t want to express an opinion about John Key because I’m working for Radio New Zealand and I want him to front up and know that he will get a fair hearing,” Campbell told Wilson at the time.

Wilson wrote: “Campbell used to say all journalists are subjective to a degree, and therefore the important thing is to be open about it. Acknowledge your bias.”

Campbell told Wilson: “But I was wrong, because what that did was allow people to dismiss me as a lefty. I don’t want to be dismissed as a lefty any more. It’s more important than that. I want politicians to think that when they come on air with me they are going to be treated fairly. Unless they behave in a way that means they don’t deserve to be treated fairly. But we’ve got to be empirical about that, we’ve got to wait till it happens, and I can’t make up my mind in advance.”

Clearly, Campbell’s career has taken several turns since then.

All of this might seem puzzling and hypocritical coming from a former editor who oversaw a stable of opinion writers and columnists for the NZ Herald over the past decade - including the likes of Mike Hosking, Heather du Plessis-Allan, Simon Wilson, Shane Te Pou, Matthew Hooton, Steven Joyce and Mike Munro.

Christopher Luxon on air with Mike Hosking in the Newstalk ZB studio. Photo / Michael Craig

I personally don’t have any issue with Campbell writing a column, or TVNZ giving him a platform. I’m sure the TVNZ digital editors will be keen to ensure they have a wide range of views, from across the political spectrum.

As long as the columns are clearly marked as opinion - and they are - then fine.

But Campbell’s commentaries raise points about whether he can now fulfill certain other roles at the state broadcaster.

TVNZ insists he can.

“We are happy for John to step out of his chief correspondent role to present any of our programmes if the need arises, including the 6pm bulletin,” said a spokeswoman, adding there were no specific plans.

She said Campbell’s focus hadn’t changed but it had grown. His was a senior role, providing “indepth reporting and specialist expertise” across the news and current affairs portfolio.

She also reiterated my point above that Hosking and du Plessis-Allan write columns for the NZ Herald “and front news-leaning shows on ZB”.

On this point, I think there is a subtle difference.

Hosking and du Plessis-Allan are broadcasters - rather than journalists - whose shows and special talents draw big audiences expecting to hear their views, interviews and approaches to the day’s top issues.

They do not read the news at the top of the hour or chase down their own stories in the field.

On du Fresne’s column, the TVNZ spokeswoman said: “Opinion pieces and editorials are not new journalism formats. They play a role in holding power to account, reflecting different perspectives held in our communities and inspiring robust conversations.

“John’s pieces are doing that - they’re resonating with New Zealanders who agree or disagree with the perspective and driving huge digital audiences. Given du Fresne also engages in this style of reporting himself, the irony is not lost on us.”

Proposed lay-offs at Stuff

Some of New Zealand’s best-known sports writers and journalists are facing an uncertain future after a new round of proposed lay-offs at Stuff.

The media company is expected to lose up to five sports journalists as part of a proposed restructure presented to staff on Thursday.

Media Insider understands about 16 sports journalists in total are affected as a result of the planned restructuring.

“Staff are very worried about losing their jobs,” a source said yesterday.

However, the planned restructuring was not unexpected, they said, with some staff believing the company had wanted to wait until after the massive sporting year in 2023 to sort out a new structure.

If the proposal goes ahead as planned, the remaining sports journalists - around a dozen - are likely to be split between Stuff’s publishing and digital arms, a source said.

Staff have been given just under two weeks to provide feedback.

So, we’re barely into the year and already the first HR meetings are taking place at a major media firm. Almost every big (and many small) media organisations have been cutting costs in a tightening economy over the past 12 months.

E tū organiser Michael Gilchrist said the union was working through a process with Stuff and its members.

He said the proposal had come as a shock to staff.

Stuff’s sports team, he said, was a “real strength” for the company - and played an important role. As well as representing its members, the union would be working hard to push the case for continued quality coverage.

Stuff Digital managing director Nadia Tolich said: “As you know, Stuff would never comment on confidential business matters.”

Senz loses breakfast host

Tony Kemp in 2011. Photo / Photosport

Tony Kemp has left his role on the Izzy & Kempy breakfast show at the financially troubled Senz radio station, with little fanfare.

The former international rugby league star and Warriors NRL coach has not returned to the airwaves since the Christmas and New Year break.

His face adorned marketing material on the radio station’s website earlier this week but by Thursday his image had been removed.

The Senz breakfast show, as it was being promoted earlier this week ...

... and on Thursday.

Kemp’s co-host, former All Black Israel Dagg, was back behind the microphone for breakfast this week, alongside executive producer Riccardo Ball.

In a text-message exchange with Media Insider, Kemp said: “Izzy Dagg is such a good bloke. He works so hard at his craft for a sportsman and I was so happy to be his partner talking sport. He has a big career in media in front of him!

“Marty Devlin and I are looking at doing a podcast on league. League was the big winner on Senz.

“I am thankful for having such a big opportunity to be a breakfast host! Hell, who would’ve thought that! Business is business. There are success and failure stories all the time. I would like to think that Izzy & Kempy were a success!”

Kemp replaced former Black Caps cricketer Brendon McCullum on the breakfast show in 2022, after McCullum was appointed coach of the England test cricket team.

Senz content manager Reuben Bradley said at the time: “Tony’s professionalism and enthusiasm for the station is infectious, and it’s brilliant to have him as a permanent member of the team.”

Kemp’s departure comes ahead of big changes for Senz.

The TAB announced in November it would buy the financially troubled radio operation and take it over in February.

The betting agency has bought Senz for $4 million from its Australian parent Sports Entertainment Group (SEG), taking ownership of Senz’s digital radio operation and 29-frequency radio station. As part of the deal, SEG will still provide content to its former New Zealand arm.

The company did not respond to specific questions about Kemp yesterday.

A spokesman said: “As previously announced, SEN has entered into a non-binding agreement with TAB NZ under which it will acquire the Senz platform sometime in February, with Entain New Zealand operating the business on behalf of TAB NZ.

”SEN is working collaboratively with Entain New Zealand on this transition and transaction and that remains our full focus.”

Some of the Senz originals, before the station's launch in July 2021 (from left): Mark Stafford, Rikki Swannell, Israel Dagg, Brendon McCullum, Kirstie Stanway, Ian Smith and Stephen Donald. Photo / Senz

Senz launched with a range of top sporting names in 2021 - including McCullum, Dagg, Ian Smith and Stephen Donald - but aside from Smith, few of them had top broadcasting experience, and ratings in the first two years have been less than stellar.

That’s also reflected commercially in Australia, where reports have openly described Senz’s parent company, Sports Entertainment Group, as being at “serious risk”.

It reported a $10.1 million loss in the financial year 2023, with much of that red ink - $5.9m - flowing out of New Zealand.

Jack and Mava’s big day

Friends and family will gather on Waiheke Island this long Auckland Anniversary weekend to celebrate the wedding of TVNZ’s Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed.

The pair are set to officially celebrate their nuptials on Sunday - after they quietly tied the knot in late May.

“Mava and I were legally married in a really humble ceremony at home,” Tame, who also hosts Newstalk ZB’s Saturday Morning show, told Media Insider at the time.

“Mava is a Baha’i and it’s important in the Baha’i faith for couples to marry before moving in together.”

After the “humble” wedding ceremony at home, Tame and Moayyed said they were planning a wonderful celebration in 2024.

“We’re having a wedding celebration with family and friends next year which we’re really excited about,” Tame said at the time.

Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed. File photo / supplied

Black Clash attracts record audience

The annual Black Clash entertainment extravaganza - involving rugby and cricket stars on the field and a fair few media personalities off it - attracted a massive audience for TVNZ 1 on Saturday night.

According to Nielsen stats, the cricket encounter at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui recorded the biggest audience for a single sports event on one channel - 1.085 million viewers - since the start of last year.

That means it surpassed the likes of the Rugby World Cup final. Before Sky jumps on the phone, the RWC final did attract more than 1.5 million people cumulatively across various channels and times last year.

Ruben Love of Team Rugby takes a one-handed catch as he dives over the boundary. Photo / Photosport

The Black Clash spectacle was one to behold, whether it was Ruben Love’s astonishing-catch-that-wasn’t, or the fun on the sidelines featuring the likes of Leigh Hart and Mike Lane.

You have to hand it to David Higgins and Carlena Limmer at Duco Events - they have created an annual event that draws eyeballs.

They’ve also, somehow, managed to convince TVNZ to cut short the 6pm news by half an hour. As a viewer myself that night, I didn’t think the news bulletin suffered at all.

The Black Clash was also the third most-watched broadcast overall in TVNZ’s Saturday night timeslot in the past 12 months, trailing only the general election and the coronation of King Charles III.

As well as 1.085m viewers, TVNZ+ attracted an additional 80,000 accounts with 155,000 streams.

“The Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook continues to be the biggest sportainment event by pretty much every metric,” said Limmer, the event director.

“When you’ve got the likes of sporting legends such as Brian Lara and Johnathan Thurston rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in Kiwi sporting history, an atmosphere that’s all about engaging the fans and celebrating our heroes, plus the wonderful job TVNZ do, it’s not surprising the event continues to capture such a huge audience.”

TVNZ’s sport and events general manager Melodie Robinson said: “I’m a huge fan of the Black Clash and love watching the friendly competitiveness come out between rugby and cricket each year especially given it’s all for a good cause.”

Now in its sixth year, the event has also raised more than $500,000 for the cricket and rugby players’ associations. Much of that money has supported former players who have struggled following their careers.

Meanwhile, NZME’s ACC commentaries and cricket analysis are drawing big numbers, too.

“ACC’s loyal fan base continues to grow massively, and it is fast becoming one of New Zealand’s top sport entertainment brands,” says NZME head of digital audio James Butcher.

“In just the first couple of months of the summer of cricket we’ve already seen 200,000 streaming The Alternative Commentary Collective’s live commentary, with more than 50,000 total listening hours, and 30,000 downloads of The BYC podcast.”

Another Oz ad agency set to move in

An Australian advertising agency, Initiative, snared one of the biggest pitches in the New Zealand market last year - the ASB account.

Several of our independent Kiwi agencies - and a number of the bigger ones - were left somewhat bemused.

Now another renowned Oz agency, Melbourne-based Stratosphere, is set to move to Aotearoa, disrupting the market, especially in the data partnership space.

Stratosphere already works closely with Chemist Warehouse in Australia. A similar partnership might be on the cards here, insiders say.

Chemist Warehouse announced in 2022 an Australian data partnership with Stratosphere. As a full-service agency, it receives exclusive access to the retail giant’s first-party website and customer data.

That data, reported Ad News at the time, would be used to better target digital buys more broadly than pharmacy retail.

“This strategic partnership will unlock bespoke targeting opportunities for Stratosphere clients utilising the data available from over 15 million monthly visits to the Chemist Warehouse website and online store,” reported Ad News.

At the time, Stratosphere CEO Adam Hilton said: “As an agency, we continue to build our digital capabilities to match our traditional strength.

“This first-party data partnership with Chemist Warehouse, combined with our existing targeting tools, really sets us apart”.

Stratosphere leaders did not wish to comment this week about any New Zealand move. Watch this space.

One Good Text

This week, we converse with Lois Turei, head of newsroom diversity at NZME, and leader of the Te Rito journalism cadetship scheme.

One Good Text with Lois Turei.

Big media moves

One of Stuff’s longest-serving and most respected journalists, Adam Dudding, is leaving in late February.

Dudding told Media Insider last night he was taking somewhat of a “leap of faith” with some as-yet-undisclosed but exciting projects connected to the world of journalism. He also plans freelance work.

Dudding - a renowned writer who in more recent years has helped direct, produce and present some of Stuff’s biggest podcasts - has been with the company for more than 21 years. More recently, he’s loved being back writing for the Sunday Star-Times.

Sky TV has hired Ellie Brosnahan (nee Cross) as its second head of communications, with an emphasis on content and customer communications. Brosnahan has spent the past seven years at Spark, as part of the corporate affairs team.

“Ellie will lead our publicity team and provide strategic communications advice across content, product and customer workstreams,” says Sky chief corporate affairs officer Chris Major.

She starts on Tuesday, alongside Karina Healy, who joins Sky as head of corporate communications from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The IAB's new chief executive Angelina Farry.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau New Zealand (IAB New Zealand) has a new chief executive - Angelina Farry.

Farry joins the IAB with more than two decades’ experience in the New Zealand advertising industry, including at DDB Aotearoa, Saatchi & Saatchi and TBWA\NZ Group. She has also run her own agency and before joining IAB she was managing director of TBWA\NZ Group’s Eleven.