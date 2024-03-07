TVNZ staff are in tears as they hear plans to axe Sunday, Fair Go and two of the state broadcaster’s daily news bulletins. Video / NZ Herald

Some of our best loved New Zealand broadcasters look set to be casualties of a TVNZ restructuring, including show hosts Miriama Kamo and Pippa Wetzell.

Current affairs shows Fair Go and Sunday are set to be axed, as well as 1News’ midday and evening news programmes.

It’s a heartbreaking result for some of NZ’s longest-running news shows, and comes after the state broadcaster’s interim operating loss of $4.6 million last year, as it faces a drop in TV advertising revenue.

It was speculated yesterday that the 6pm news could be shortened to 30 minutes, or that teams behind shows like Sunday and Fair Go could merge.

Fair Go, hosted by Pippa Wetzell, is reportedly set to be axed.

Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua described the day as “confronting”, on air this morning, with co-host Jenny-May Clarkson telling viewers: “We stand together at this unsettling time”, and thanking viewers for their support.

Faitaua added: ”Now more than ever, these are the times when truthful, rigorous and fact-based journalism is crucial, as we, like so many in our industry, continue to be focused and fearless in our work”.

Breakfast, Seven Sharp, Q+A, and 1News’ flagship 6pm bulletin have apparently been unaffected by the cuts. Here, we look at the axed shows named today — and the high-profile talent who could be affected.

Fair Go

Up to eight jobs at Fair Go, the long-running consumer rights show hosted by Wetzell on Monday nights, are reportedly set to be axed.

The 30-minute programme is Aotearoa’s second-longest running local production, after Country Calendar. It began in 1977, hosted by Brian Edwards, and has since been helmed by Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham, Carol Hirschfeld, Kevin Milne, and others.

The NZ Herald’s Media Insider revealed last month that Wetzell’s co-host Hadyn Jones had resigned from the show, telling viewers he was leaving to go travelling with his family due to “wanting a change”.

Questions were initially raised when Jones’ name and photo were absent from marketing for the 2024 programme.

Miriama Kamo currently hosts Sunday.

Sunday

A TVNZ spokesperson sent a statement about Sunday’s future to the Herald this morning.

“As their meeting has concluded, I can confirm that a proposal has been presented which could result in the cancellation of Sunday. As other meetings are ongoing, I cannot comment further at this stage.”

The weekend current affairs show first arrived on our screens in 2002, replacing 60 Minutes in the 7.30pm slot on Sunday night. It moved to 7pm in 2012 and was shortened to 30 minutes, before going back to hour-long episodes in 2014.

Disgraceful that the premier #NZ Sunday night current affairs show is being canned by TVNZ along with the long running Fair Go consumer affairs programmme. Is this like serving up the Washington Monument for sacrifice hoping for rescue? How about management costs? Large building? https://t.co/t0TMNCASNG — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) March 7, 2024

This is another total disaster for the industry in New Zealand. @SundayTVNZ is one of the best television shows on our airwaves. It has been for a very, very, long time. Great journalists and great people. ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/mc2Khv8zFA — Mitch McCann (@MitchMcCannNZ) March 7, 2024

Sunday is hosted by award-winning journalist Kamo, and showcases correspondents like Mark Crysell and Mava Moayyed.

Last year, the show won a NZ Television Award for Best Current Affairs Programme, beating out Paddy Gower Has Issues, Te Ao with Moana and Newsroom Investigates.

Reports are circulating that the programme’s last show is on May 12 and that the “whole team” — about 20 roles — would be disestablished. There are reportedly no plans to redeploy staff to other roles in the business.

Kamo told RNZ on Thursday that the planned cuts were “devastating”, though Sunday’s fate had not yet been confirmed.

TVNZ presenter Jenny Suo. Photo / Supplied

1News Midday and 1News Tonight

1News’ midday programme has reportedly been cancelled completely, casting doubt over presenter Jenny Suo’s role.

The news show airs every weekday, bringing viewers the news, sport and weather updates.

The broadcaster’s late evening bulletin 1News Tonight has also reportedly been cancelled. The half-hour news bulletin airs on weeknights at 10.30pm on TVNZ 1, acting as a recap of the day’s news.



