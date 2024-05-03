Indira Stewart has presented the final Midday News bulletin and paid tribute to all those who helped bring the show together.

Following an array of job losses, media cuts and programme axings, an afternoon news staple has graced New Zealand screens for the last time.

TVNZ’s Midday News has signed off for the last time, with Indira Stewart presenting the final news bulletin.

Stewart paid tribute to those who helped bring the show together and thanked the programme’s dedicated audience who have watched over the years.

“From all the reporters, presenters, camera operators, editors, graphic designers, deskies, soundies, directors, autocue operators and producers who have helped make the midday news over the years, it’s been a privilege to present Midday to you all, we want to thank you for watching.

“Take care, mou me’a a,” she concluded.

The presenter could then be seen taking off her shoes and wheeling a suitcase out of the studio. The camera then honed in on the crew mopping up the floor as the lights went out.

You are all class Midday, what an exit @Indiratweets 🤌🏼@1NewsNZ thanks for giving me my TV news debut 🫡 pic.twitter.com/okE7Fjt18b — Lillian Hanly (@lilhanly) May 3, 2024

Midday’s final bulletin comes after it was revealed that TVNZ had also made the decision to axe Fair Go, Sunday, and Tonight.

While the Fair Go brand is set to continue, a new team will front the news and current affairs division.

The state broadcaster plans to create four new roles with a specific focus on long-form consumer and current affairs for TVNZ digital platforms.

When the Fair Go closures were confirmed, TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell shared: “I want to acknowledge again the significant value and contribution that these shows have made over many years.

“While these decisions are incredibly difficult, we must bring our costs more in line with our revenue and get our business in shape for a digital-first world.

“However, we’ve listened to our people and we’re pleased to propose a new team to take the lead on long-form consumer and current affairs reporting for TVNZ’s current and future digital products.”