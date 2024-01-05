NZ Herald's Best Beach competition is back for 2024 and we need you to tell us your favourite. Here's everything you need to know about how to nominate and then vote for NZ's best beach. Video / Molly Floyd

The Herald is searching for New Zealand’s Best Beach and we need your nominations. Find out how to get involved, and take inspiration from TVNZ Breakfast newsreader Indira Stewart, who reveals which beaches she’ll be nominating.

What do you love about the beach?

I love the beach yarns! Watching the kids play and catching up with friends and family. There’s always lots of laughs and someone’s bound to bring a guitar which means there’s singing too.

What activities do you like to do at the beach?

People-watching, eating… but like other parents, most of the time you’ve got your mind on the kids and making sure they’re within sight and are safe – that seems to be my main activity!

What is your favourite family-friendly beach?

Kai Iwi Lakes in Northland. My husband’s parents live up in Dargaville and we made a family trip to Kai Iwi Lakes a few years ago. Places like that remind you just how stunning New Zealand is.

What’s your favourite city beach?

Mission Bay in Auckland – mainly for the kids’ playground, the local food spots and the icecream. Its central location also means it’s a great place to meet up with everyone.

Kai Iwi Lakes in Northland is one of Indira Stewart's favourite beaches. Photo / Getty Images

What’s your favourite hidden gem beach?

Not necessarily a beach or hidden gem – Hāwea river/lake. Our family once did the cycle track from Lake Hāwea township to Wānaka. As we were riding, we were in awe of the random people just floating along different spots of the lake in their inflatable swimming objects… so very chill! It was a pretty delightful sight. Would love to do that one day.

What do you have planned more generally this summer – any work gigs, road trips, special events?

I’m in Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia for the holidays. Unfortunately, it is reptile city so you get quite scared of swimming at beaches but there are some incredible gorges, waterfalls, thermal springs that are patrolled and safe to swim in. Our favourite is Buley Rockhole at Litchfield National Park.

To submit your nominations for NZ’s Best Beach, go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach or fill out the entry form below. Nominations are open until January 8, and the finalists in all five categories will be revealed on January 15. You’ll then be able to vote for the ultimate winners.



