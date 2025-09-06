Advertisement
TV star’s reality check: Sally Martin’s life after Shortland Street

By Elisabeth Easther
Sally Martin has had to do some soul-searching since saying goodbye to her Shortland Street character, Nicole. Photo / Robert Trathen

Warning: This article discusses suicide and anxiety, which may be distressing for some readers.

Kiwi actor Sally Martin can lay claim to being one of Shortland Street’s longest-serving core cast members.

Second only to Michael Galvin’s Chris Warner, aka Dr Love, Sally spent 15 years playing the gutsy Nicole

