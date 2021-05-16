Tuawahine: All-female line-up including Anika Moa and Ria Hall to hit the stage in July

Ria Hall, director of Tuawahine, an all-Māori women concert in honour of Matariki.

Ria Hall, director of Tuawahine, an all-Māori women concert in honour of Matariki.

In honour of the country's musical creatives of the past, an all-women concert is set to hit the Civic Theatre in Auckland in July.

Tuawahine was curated by NZ singer Ria Hall and includes talent like Anika Moa, Annie Crumer, Georgia Lines, and Paige and Tami Neilson.

Hall said it's a time to shine a light on some of our beloved contemporary artists with household names, performing alongside new and emerging acts.

"I am so excited to be involved with Tuawahine," Hall said.

"To have such an eclectic, diverse range of women who represent their respective genres, voices and communities is at the forefront of what this night represents."

It also falls on the week of Matariki where Māori gather together to remember those who have left the world and reflect on the legacy they leave.

Tuawahine will include talent like Anika Moa (above), Annie Crumer, Georgia Lines, and Paige and Tami Neilson. Photo / Peter Meecham

Tuawahine will commemorate the musical creatives who carved a path to create one of the most vibrant and diverse musical communities in the world.

"Matariki provides us with a unique opportunity to reflect on what has gone before, in order to focus on what lies ahead and how we can create and effect positive shifts for our betterment."

"Tuawahine encompasses all of these aspects and showcases the power of a collective voice, through the power of wāhine."

The crowd can expect reimagined classics, current hits and iconic covers delivered by the combination of artists as they, in turn, take the lead or support their Tuawahine peers to deliver an unprecedented display of the power of music and the strength of the feminine.

"I wanted to explore and navigate an enticing cross-section of the music industry and bring them together in a mana-enhancing, collaborative and supportive way," says Hall.

"As artists, this doesn't happen as often as we'd like, for one reason or another. However, Tuawahine has opened the doors for the worlds of pop, blues, reggae, folk and te reo Māori to collide and unite under a common Kaupapa in the most cohesive and interesting way."

Tuawahine is part of the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season, taking over The Civic from June 19–July 4 and will perform on July 2.

• Visit aucklandlive.co.nz to see the full Auckland Live Cabaret Season line-up.