Britney Spears has released unseen texts from her time in a mental health facility in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to reveal the truth behind her time in a mental health facility in 2019.

In a now-deleted post the pop star shared screenshots from text messages she sent to her mum, friend and former lawyer after she was allegedly forced into the facility.

New York Times reported the post read, "It's a little different with proof," Adding, "Here are my text messages to my mum in that place three years ago. I show it because there was no response."

The Gimme More singer went on to say, "When I got out, her words were 'You should have let me visit you and give you a hug'."

One of the screenshots included text messages to her mother, Lynne Spears. In them the pop star said, "He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil and I'm like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f*** yourself.

She later deleted her post. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears

"Seraquil I thought was a sleep aid but it's for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium."

The pop star was referring to Seroquel, also known as quetiapine, which according to WebMD, is an antipsychotic medication to treat mood disorders including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

It is unclear whether the Toxic singer meant a doctor or her father, Jamie Spears – who at the time controlled her medical care - when she said "he" however, she went on to say, "I literally feel all the sick medicine in my stomach,"

"I feel like he's trying to kill me. I swear to god I do."

Britney Spears sent desperate texts to her mother. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears

The second part of the star's caption explained another screenshot included in the post, "the second picture is a message to my friend from home. She was suppose to help me get a new lawyer. I never heard back from her."

The screenshot is a text to her childhood friend Jansen Fitzgerald in which she asked for the number of a lawyer before going on to ask about lithium.

The message read, "Also what about the lithium levels in your opinion and it being monitored for so long. Of course they can make up any excuse to keep doing it but is it really healthy and ok to give blood for that long."

She continued, "I have a feeling you will say I will be okay, but it still doesn't make any sense."

The Circus singer said she "never heard back" from Fitzgerald however, her childhood friend later insisted she "did respond" and claimed her messages were deleted from the pop star's phone as the pop star was still under conservatorship at the time of the correspondence.

Taking to Instagram, Fitzgerald said, "When she left the facility my phone number was blocked from her and we have never spoken again," adding, "I have tried to reach her through every possible outlet and always failed."

The popstar shared texts she sent to her childhood friend. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears

The third and final screenshot included in the pop star's now-deleted post was a message to her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham.

It read, "I want to talk about going to court when this is done and getting my medical rights," she wrote before continuing to say that she wanted her conservatorship to end.

"When this program is over, I don't want to work at all. I want to live for me and have an adventurous life."

The star also cited a text in the caption of the social media post, which was from her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. While she did not include a screenshot, it allegedly said, "They're not gonna let you go so why are you fighting it,"

The screenshots come after the pop star claimed in her first-ever public court speech last year that she was sent to a mental health facility "against her will" after she had a disagreement with her father about her Las Vegas residency.

Her father has since denied any wrongdoing and filed new court documents in June requesting his daughter be questioned under oath for "relentlessly smearing" his name on Instagram.