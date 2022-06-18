Britney Spears' father has filed new court documents requesting she be questioned under oath. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears' father wants the pop star to be questioned under oath.

Jamie Spears filed legal papers this week where he alleged his daughter has been "relentlessly smearing" his name on Instagram and claimed the newly-emancipated star has intentions to "smear him" further in her upcoming memoire.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the estranged father wants his daughter to be questioned under oath about multiple claims she has made since being free from his powers of conservatorship.

At issue are claims he abused her, stole from her while managing her finances, deprived her of pain medication and ultimately forced the star to give eight vials of blood for a medical treatment.

The legal filing comes seven months after the Toxic singer was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in which her father was her court-appointed guardian.

After the conservatorship was dissolved in November last year, Spears' father asked a judge to compel the pop star to continue paying his legal fees.

Singer Britney Spears with father Jamie, brother Bryan and mother Lynne. Photo / Getty Images

At the time the Womanizer singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart called the act "shameful" and months later urged him to stop hiding.

Rosengart filed papers last month saying, "Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has 'nothing to hide' and would therefore 'hide nothing', James P Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct — under oath — as required by law.

"Indeed, while representing that he would 'unconditionally co-operate' and act with 'complete transparency without conditions,' Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction — for over six months — dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information."

The news comes after the newlywed pop star made a scathing post about her family on Instagram, before completely deleting her account.

Daily Mail reported the pop icon wrote a lengthy Instagram post where she claimed she was subject to three drug tests per week while under the conservatorship, adding she didn't even drink at her wedding because she "doesn't really" like alcohol now.

She continued, "Meanwhile I heard that my dad would go to bars every night and my brother had his shrimp salad and a Jack and coke every night in Vegas after my show and even sometimes before!"

Spears penned, "Let's talk about it ... is it the powerful feeling dad got my whole life in literally making me feel like absolutely nothing," adding, "I wish I could play that bad girl my family want me to play but honestly ... I'm too old for this s***!"

Spears married her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, earlier this month at her US$7 million ($11.1m) Los Angeles mansion. The wedding was attended by the likes of Paris Hilton, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

But notably, none of her close family were invited - her father, mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn all missed the nuptials.

Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were also absent from the ceremony.