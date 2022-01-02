Travis Scott returns to social media two months after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott performed at a music festival where 10 people lost their lives in the crowd. Photo / Getty Images

Rapper Travis Scott has returned to social media nearly two months after the Astroworld tragedy.

He went silent online after his concert where 10 people died and hundreds were injured in a deadly crowd surge, reports The Sun.

But the 30-year-old has made his return to Instagram to share a photo of his daughter Stormi, 3, posing in a long jacket and black boots.

He then shared a photo of himself dressed up for New Year's Eve. His followers were quick to welcome him back to social media, with one commenting, "He is back!" and another, "New year, new Travis".

But others took the chance to remind him of the disastrous events that unfolded at his November concert.

One fan commented, "Rest In Peace to the lives lost at Astroworld", and another asked, "So we are acting like nothing happened anymore"?

Scott shared a photo of his daughter Stormi, 3. Photo / @travisscott

Travis had remained silent after the Houston event, which began as a crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day concert.

Investigations into the mass casualty incident are continuing. Scott later shared that he was "devastated' over the tragedy and "could never imagine anything like this happening".

His partner, Kylie Jenner, also made a statement on social media, saying, "Travis and I are broken and devastated".

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events."

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing ..."

After the incident, Kylie delayed the release of her holiday makeup line, and some fans threw her products in the trash.

Scott and fellow rapper Drake, who also performed at the festival, have both been sued and accused of "inciting a riot and violence" at the show.

Scott and Jenner are expecting their second child together.