Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumoured to be dating. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Kelce has spoken out for the first time since he and Taylor Swift were spotted together.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 33, was watched by Swift, also 33, while he was in action at The Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon – with the singer seen next to Kelce’s mum Donna while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

Kelce scored a touchdown which saw last season’s Super Bowl winners the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, and the Wildest Dreams singer appeared to yell “let’s f****** go” after his third-quarter feat.

After the game the pair were seen walking out of the stadium side-by-side, and fans spotted the pair driving around Kansas City in his vintage convertible later on Saturday night.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted after the game. Photo / TikTok

Kelce has now said on a recent episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast – which he co-hosts with his older brother Jason, 35, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL – he plans to stay private about his love life “moving forward”.

On Swift he said, “I want to respect both of our lives.”

Before joking about the singer’s fame, “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Adding, “I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports… will kind of have to be where I keep it.”

Kelce also told listeners how “amazing” Swift looked at his game on Sunday, and said she was “b*****” for turning up at his game.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. Everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her… She looked amazing. Everyone was talking about her... It was definitely a game I will remember. We just slid off in the Getaway Car at the end.” -… pic.twitter.com/lXZPtTIFa5 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 27, 2023

He added: “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family… everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs.”

Kelce also praised Swift for her “slow-motion chest bumps” and “high-fives with” his mum at his game.

He added: “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Shout out for Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

The athlete last spoke about Swift in July when he called her out for not meeting with him at her ‘Eras Tour’ stop as he attempted to give her his phone number.

Taylor Swift watches the game alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. Photo / AP

He said at the time: “I was disappointed. I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Swift watched his game on Sunday after weeks of fans’ speculation the pair were “hanging out”.

A witness told Page Six about their weekend: “Travis and Taylor left together in an entourage of three vehicles at 1.10am,” while Entertainment Tonight reported they looked “very affectionate”.

Swift has yet to address her meeting with Kelce, and left Missouri on Tuesday.