The Top 5 Albums
This week’s best-selling and most-streamed albums.
5: The Highlights - The Weeknd
That this greatest hits album is still in the Top 5 after two years only highlights the fact that our musical tastes need to broaden.
4: Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Aotearoa became Harry’s house this week as the pop star of the moment came, conquered and completed his Census.
3: Trustfall - Pink
Pink dramatically falls a couple of spots after just a single week.
2: SOS - SZA
No cause for alarm, SZA ain’t going nowhere. Move along people.
1: Cracker Island - Gorillaz
Damon Albarn’s cartoon band pencil themselves into the top spot on their first week of release.
The Box Office Top 5
This week’s most popular movies
5: What’s Love Got to Do with It?
Audiences aren’t yet ready to break up with this well-received British rom-com.
4: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village
The latest entry in the popular manga franchise slays the giant that was Avatar: The Way of Water to take its position in the charts.
3: Cocaine Bear
Audiences are sniffing up this solid B-style horror movie that is - unbelievably - based on a true story.
2: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The 31st(!) movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets squashed by a new challenger in only its third week.
1: Creed III
The Rocky spin-off comes out swinging, lands a KO blow and takes out the title in its first round. But has it got enough gas in the tank to successfully defend the top spot next week?