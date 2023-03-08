Gorillaz, the cartoon band from former Blur frontman Damon Albarn.

Gorillaz, the cartoon band from former Blur frontman Damon Albarn.

The Top 5 Albums

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed albums.

5: The Highlights - The Weeknd

That this greatest hits album is still in the Top 5 after two years only highlights the fact that our musical tastes need to broaden.

4: Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Aotearoa became Harry’s house this week as the pop star of the moment came, conquered and completed his Census.

3: Trustfall - Pink

Pink dramatically falls a couple of spots after just a single week.

2: SOS - SZA

No cause for alarm, SZA ain’t going nowhere. Move along people.

1: Cracker Island - Gorillaz

Damon Albarn’s cartoon band pencil themselves into the top spot on their first week of release.

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

Michael B. Jordan in Creed III. In cinemas now.

5: What’s Love Got to Do with It?

Audiences aren’t yet ready to break up with this well-received British rom-com.

4: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village

The latest entry in the popular manga franchise slays the giant that was Avatar: The Way of Water to take its position in the charts.

3: Cocaine Bear

Audiences are sniffing up this solid B-style horror movie that is - unbelievably - based on a true story.

2: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The 31st(!) movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets squashed by a new challenger in only its third week.

1: Creed III

The Rocky spin-off comes out swinging, lands a KO blow and takes out the title in its first round. But has it got enough gas in the tank to successfully defend the top spot next week?







