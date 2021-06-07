'Tony Danza': Elton John joins Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran for hilarious singalong

Courteney Cox teamed up with Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of Tiny Dancer on Instagram. Video / courteneycoxofficial

Courteney Cox recruited an all-star lineup for her latest Instagram video. Fans were delighted to discover that the Friend's star had teamed up with Elton John, Ed Sheeran and American singer Brandi Carlile to perform a rendition of Tiny Dancer.

The group changed the lyrics of the hit from Tiny Dancer to "Tony Danza" referencing Kudrow's character Phoebe's line about the song on Friends.

Fans will remember back in season three of Friends, Phoebe says she thinks the most romantic song of all time is "the one that Elton John wrote for that guy on Who's The Boss? 'Hold me close, young Tony Danza'".

In tribute, Cox, Sir Elton, Sheeran and Carlile sat down at the piano and belted out "Tony Danza".

Sheeran opened the video with, "Lisa Kudrow, this is for you". Cox, who sat between Sir Elton and Sheeran, played the piano smoothly until a barely noticeable mishap halfway through.

Cox's caption read, "One of the greatest moments of my life. This one's for you @lisakudrow".

Fans and celebrities alike were thrilled by the video. Kudrow herself commented "Whaaaaaat? That's the most exciting thing ever!"

David Beckham wrote, "Oh wow now that's a line-up."

Chef Jamie Oliver added, "Haha amazing, go Courteney no pressure, brilliant."

Danza himself also commented, "First, 'the routine', now this. You've made my day once again! I'm honoured!"

Lisa Kudrow also responded to the all-star video with one of her own, "OK Ed Sheeran Courteney Cox, Brandi Carlile and Elton John, that was the most thrilling thing ever. It was so good. Technically it's 'Hold me close, young Tony Danza,' but what you did was great too. And including the original song you wrote, Sir Elton, That was really good too."

Cox and Sheeran recently took to Instagram to create the famous routine she performed alongside Friends co-star David Schwimmer during the series. They also got fans talking after teasing a potential music collaboration on Instagram with the caption "25th June".

The recent Friends reunion was a huge hit among fans with the cast raking in big payouts. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, they were initially offered the same as the series – US$1 million each. But the publication reported that they turned down the amount, causing further delays to the special which had been in talks for years since the finale.

When the reunion was announced to the public in February 2020, Variety reported that the stars were being paid at least $2.5 million each to revisit the show and their characters.

That's quite the salary for a cruisy day spent reuniting and reminiscing.

On top of all of that, the cast also gets about $20 million each year in syndication payments, according to USA Today.