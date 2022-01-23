Tom Hanks is the new face for the Biden administration, much like his cameo in The Simpsons movie.

Some Simpsons fans are claiming the show has made yet another of its eerie predictions about future events.

In the past, the long-running animated classic has been credited with predicting everything from the Covid pandemic to Donald Trump's presidency.

This time around, the scene in question is from the show's 2007 big screen outing, The Simpsons Movie.

In the film, A-list actor Tom Hanks appears in animated form as a spokesman in an ad for the US government, with this memorable line during his brief cameo: "Hello, I'm Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility so it's borrowing some of mine."

Flash forward 14 years, and Hanks is working as a spokesman for the US government in real life, narrating a new White House video promoting the achievements of the Biden administration during its first year in office.

Check out both videos below – Hanks appears on-screen at the 3:53 mark of the White House clip:

It's the latest in a long line of alleged predictions the writers of The Simpsons have unwittingly made about future events.

This time last year, some fans were convinced the show successfully predicted America's inauguration day Capitol riots, sharing stills from an episode that saw Springfield descend into rioting and looting after Homer Simpson failed to vote.

There are dozens more examples of The Simpsons predicting the future – some admittedly more convincing than others – including the censoring of Michelangelo's David, one of Siegfried and Roy being mauled onstage by a tiger, an average person being sent into space and Disney purchasing 20th Century Fox.