Tom Cruise and Suri Cruise visit a Central Park West playground back in 2010 in New York City. Photo / Getty

Tom Cruise and Suri Cruise visit a Central Park West playground back in 2010 in New York City. Photo / Getty

Tom Cruise reportedly doesn’t send Brooke Shields a cake every Christmas anymore - but the actress isn’t sure “what happened”.

The Top Gun: Maverick star is renowned for sending all of his A-lister friends a US$126 ($199) bundt cake from a Los Angeles bakery for Christmas every year. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have received the festive treat from the actor.

Shields divulged to People magazine that she was “on the list for a while” and “had a good 10-year run” receiving the Yuletide delicacy annually.

“I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about],” she said.

The actress then revealed that Cruise had cut his ex-wife Katie Holmes and their daughter, Suri, from his Christmas card.

“It was from them and Suri [at first], so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom,” she explained. “Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped.”

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes in New York City in 2020. Photo / Gotham/GC Images

Shields cleared the air, stating that the halt in Christmas cakes happened in recent years and wasn’t as a result of her and the actor’s past argument over her post-partum depression medication.

In 2005, Cruise made headlines when he called the actress “irresponsible”, which resulted in Shields clapping back at his “ridiculous rant”.

However, the pair have allegedly moved on from the scandalous row and are still friends.

So much so that the Blue Lagoon star attended Cruise and Holmes’ “extraordinary” 2006 wedding and her eldest daughter, Rowan, shared a first birthday party with Suri in 2007.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy arrive in square Spagna for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's wedding at Castello Odescalchi on November 17, 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise filed for divorce in 2012. The Jack Reacher actor has since been a source of much controversy as it has been reported that he no longer has a relationship with their 16-year-old daughter, a source revealed to Page Six last month.

What’s more, Cruise hasn’t been in contact with his estranged daughter Suri for years.

Holmes on the other hand revealed to Variety last month how “wild” it feels that her teenage daughter is now the same age as she was when she began filming the hit television series, Dawson’s Creek.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the mother-daughter duo apparently “had a good laugh” about the six-season teen drama.



