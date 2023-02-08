One of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster stars has been invited to attend the royal event. Photo / supplied

Notoriously known as a perfectionist when it comes to his craft, not much could pull Tom Cruise away from a film set.

Unless, of course, you’re the next King of England.

Sources close to the Hollywood star have revealed that Cruise is pressing pause on filming the eighth instalment of the action-packed franchise Mission: Impossible to make an appearance at King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, according to The Sun.

“Tom has been invited to King Charles’ coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down,” an insider reported.

“It is a hugely prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist – plus he is now close with Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on Mission: Impossible over the coronation weekend to make sure he can attend.

“It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never ­normally deviate from his intense production schedules.

“But something as important – and grand – as King Charles’ coronation is something he would not want to miss out on.

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick was the highest-grossing film of his career. Photo / AP

“It is a huge thing for Tom to be invited and he is honoured.”

Prior to the Coronation announcement, The Sun reported that Cruise and the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have recently grown close. The royal couple were even treated to an advanced screening of Cruise’s Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick.

Last March, Kate and William were given a world-first preview of the movie, and the trio attended the all-star London premiere together two months later.

Prince William, Princess Kate and Tom Cruise arrive for the "Top Gun: Maverick" royal film performance at Leicester Square in London. Photo / Getty Images

Sources revealed that William and Kate are now such good friends with the Jack Reacher star that he has added them to his famed Christmas gift list.

Those fortunate enough to be included in Cruise’s Yuletide tradition are gifted his favourite coconut cake from a Los Angeles bakery every year. Last December, the royal couple received a portion of the actor’s sweet LA delicacy for the first time.



















