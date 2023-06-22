The stepson of a billionaire who is missing on the Titan submersible flirted with an OnlyFans model on a public forum after asking his followers to pray for his family during the traumatic search for his relative, reports Daily Mail.

Brian Szasz, the stepson of billionaire Hamish Harding, was slammed online after replying to a scantily clad model’s Twitter post, captioned “can i sit on u”.

The 36-year-old was clearly taken with the stunning sex worker, as a delighted Szasz responded: “Yes please!”, with a love-heart face emoji.

The flirty interaction comes after American rapper Cardi B criticised Szasz for attending a Blink-182 concert amid the uncertainty surrounding his stepfather’s whereabouts at the time.

Among the passengers aboard the submersible were Hamish Harding, 58, CEO of Action Aviation in Dubai, Shahzada Dawood, 48, a Prince’s Trust charity board member, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, 19.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and P.H. Nargeolet, considered the world’s leading expert on the Titanic, were also aboard the vessel, which disappeared on Sunday.

Now, US Coast Guard officials have confirmed the submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion” that killed the five passengers on board.

OceanGate, which owns the Titan submersible, issued a statement saying: “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.”

Szasz initially posted on the platform asking his followers to “please keep my family in your prayers!” after it was announced his stepdad was aboard the missing sub.

However, he was quickly ridiculed online for making a public move on the OnlyFans star afterwards.

One Twitter user wrote: “Lmao quote tweeting a thirst trap while your stepdad is lost at sea is wild business.”

Another said, “This guy loves Blink-182 and having ladies sit on his face and he’s not afraid to let the world know.”

Szasz then liked a post that said: “no one can judge the way you deal with this trauma” after Cardi B dragged him in a video for attending the concert.

The rapper said Szasz should’ve been “at home, crying” and waiting for news on his stepfather’s wellbeing instead of “shaking d***ks” at a show.

Brian Szasz confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday that he was the stepson of the explorer, and insisted his family would "want him to be" at the show. Photo / Facebook

At first, Szasz wrote in a Facebook post that his relatives would “want him to be there”, sharing a photo from the rock concert in San Diego.

He wrote in the caption: “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

Cardi B, while using an Instagram filter, shared with her followers: “One of the billionaires, their stepson is at a concert right, at a Blink-182 concert.

“And people are like ‘erm what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house, is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes!

“You are supposed to be at the house sad, be crying for me, you are supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me.

“Isn’t that sad that you are a whole f****g billionaire, and nobody gives a f*** about you?

“Like you missing, and mother f****rs are ready to shake d***s at concerts. That’s crazy! I’d rather be broke, and poor but knowing that I’m loved.”

Public backlash prompted the stepson to delete multiple posts, including the picture from the Blink-182 concert. Szasz then proceeded to hit back at the outspoken rapper.

He said: “What a pos (sic) trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering.

“I went to a Blink-182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!

“Cardi B we know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??”

Szasz announced that Harding’s submarine had gone missing on social media, saying: “Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful.”

He then shared a link to a news article about the billionaire’s disappearance and also revealed he had been messaged by the Tucker Carlson show to discuss his stepdad.

Szasz has since deactivated his Twitter account.