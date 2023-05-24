Tina Turner and Mick Jagger at Live Aid in 1985. Photo / AP

Tributes have started pouring in from far and wide as fans and fellow celebrities mourn the death of music legend Tina Tuner, who died aged 83 this morning.

Turner, who had hits including Proud Mary and The Best , died “peacefully” at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland her publicist announced this morning.

A statement from her team read: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Now, tributes for the American-born multi-talented singer - whose career spanned more than 60 years - have started flowing, with The Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger leading the charge.

Taking to Instagram, the star wrote: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Popular author Stephen King took to Twitter, writing: “Tina Turner: Simply the best” while Suits actor Wendell Pierce tweeted: “Long live the Queen!”

Meanwhile, fellow singer Bryan Adams honoured the iconic singer in a heartfelt Twitter post, writing: “I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends.”

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

Diana Ross also took to Twitter where she said she was “shocked” and “saddened” by the news of Turner’s death. Sharing a photo of the pair together, she said: “Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

Tina Turner: Simply the best. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2023

Singer Ciara thanked Turner for “the inspiration you gave us all”. “Heaven has gained an angel,” she added.

UK talkshow host Piers Morgan commented: “RIP Tina Turner. Simply, the best,” and Star Trek actor George Takei made his own tribute to the “true legend”, saying: “She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now.”

Elsewhere, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration aka. Nasa posted a touching tribute to their Twitter account writing, “Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars,” accompanying the post with a photo of stars.

Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023

Turner battled a number of health problems in recent years, including cancer, kidney failure and a stroke.

In recent years, the star experienced devastating loss after the death of two of her sons. Craig Raymond Turner, who she shared with saxophonist Raymond Hill, was found dead in his home in 2018, while her son Ronnie Turner who had battled cancer, died after neighbours near his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he started struggling to breathe on the street.

She first experienced award-winning success in the 1960s, when she performed alongside her then-husband Ike Turner. However, the two had a difficult and turbulent relationship which saw them get a divorce in 1978.

Following their split, Turner continued to perform as a solo artist and ultimately found more success thanks to her distinctive and husky voice. Becoming one of the biggest pop and rock stars for many decades - mostly in the 80s and 90s, the singer won eight Grammy Awards during her career and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2021.

Her hit records included What’s Love Got to Do with It, Let’s Stay Together, Steamy Windows and Private Dancer, while she also starred in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’ the 1985 action movie.

Turner’s career influenced a number of modern-day pop stars, including Beyonce, Janet Jackson and Rihanna.

In her later years, the singer dated music executive Erwin Bach in the 80s and the loved-up couple tied the knot in 2013. The duo lived together in Switzerland, with Turner - who was born in Brownsville, Tennessee - taking Swiss citizenship. Bach even donated one of his kidneys to her in 2017 after it was revealed that the music star was suffering from kidney failure.