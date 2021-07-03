Ticket scalping: Viagogo says 'unreasonably priced' Lorde tickets unlikely to sell

Viagogo says tickets offered at "unreasonable prices" rarely sell. Photo / Supplied

A website on which sellers are offering high-priced "VIP" tickets to Lorde's Hawke's Bay concert says tickets offered at "unreasonable prices" rarely sell.

So-called VIP tickets to Lorde's Black Barn concert in March 2021 are on sale on Viagogo for $1354, after the original purchaser paid just $120 for an ordinary ticket.

Other general admission tickets range from $700 to just over $200.

One thousand pre-sale tickets for the Havelock North event sold out within hours at the official ticket price of $120 each.

The last 1000 are on sale on Monday at noon.

A Viagogo spokesperson said the site was a "secondary marketplace" and it was made clear to users that ticket prices were set by the sellers.

"In addition, it is made clear that prices may be listed as higher or lower than the face value, depending on demand, so that all users are aware of this fact prior to their purchase.

"Tickets that are listed at unreasonable prices get the most media attention but rarely, if ever, sell."

Viagogo's guarantee meant the seller was not paid until a buyer had successfully gained entry into the event.

Viagogo had problems with less than 1 per cent of tickets sold worldwide, and if there was a problem, "Viagogo steps in to find comparable replacements – or offer a full refund".

Brent Eccles, of Eccles Entertainment, is co-promoting the Lorde tour.

He said for "a long time" they had been telling people not to purchase tickets from Viagogo.

A Google search for "Lorde Black Barn tickets" comes up with an ad for Viagogo as the first result.

Eccles said there was no such thing as a "VIP" ticket on Lorde's tour and there was no guarantee that tickets bought from anywhere other than the authorised ticket seller were legitimate.

For all shows, aside from New Plymouth, the authorised ticket seller is Ticketmaster and for the New Plymouth show, Ticketek.