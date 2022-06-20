Three weeks post-trial: How Johnny Depp is 'moving on'

Johnny Depp is ready to put the past behind him. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp is putting the past behind him.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has reportedly "moved on" after his explosive defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

A source close to the actor has told People Magazine he has "moved on" from the bitter trial, "the trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," the insider said. "Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it."

The source went on to say Depp "isn't even talking about the trial now" adding, "He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing.

"He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continuing working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

It comes after another source told the publication that Depp is "focused on himself" and "is absolutely looking ahead and past this. He's looking for positivity and to move away from negativity."

Continuing on to say, "He feels a significant weight off his shoulders. It's been six years of this. It's been so gratifying to hear from men and women — he's heard a lot of positive support from both men and women."

Depp, a musician turned actor, has returned to his musical roots in recent months and performed with Jeff Beck last weekend at the Helsinki Blues Festival. It comes after the pair's announcement of a new album that is set to be released next month.

Cover art for the album '18' by Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp. Illustration / Rhino Records via AP

The duo's 13-track album is titled 18 and will be out on July 15. They said they titled the album after the creative outburst they felt working together. "We would joke about how we felt 18 again so that just became the album title, too," Beck said in a statement.

After an explosive and at times disturbing defamation trial, a jury found Depp should be awarded the partial sum of $US15 million ($23.1m) in damages. Depp was initially seeking US$50m after Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations are false and cost him lucrative movie roles.

However, despite the win, the jury also found in favour of Heard, who countersued Depp for $US100m.

Heard claimed said she was defamed by Depp's lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. The jury agreed to a lesser degree, awarding her just US$2m of the hefty $100 million ($134m) sum first requested in damages.