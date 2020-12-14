Website of the Year

This was the year when everything became TV

6 minutes to read

As a global pandemic constrained our boundaries to the four walls of our houses and the four corners of our devices, screens became our main conduits to let the outside in. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: James Poniewozik

As a global pandemic left us homebound, cousin Emily in Pittsburgh existed on the same plane as Emily in Paris.

The year is coming to a close, which means it's time for critics like me

