‘This is not you’: Paula Abdul baffles fans with Instagram photo

Paula Abdul is seen at 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Paula Abdul is seen at 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

An age-defying photo of Paula Abdul has left the singer’s fans scratching their heads, with many declaring she looks completely unrecognisable.

The US performer, 60, took to Instagram with a series of photos from socialite Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party. In one photo, Abdul poses alongside Hilton, 63, as she thanked her friend for throwing “the most fabulous holiday party”.

But fans of Abdul, who has 500,000 followers, couldn’t help but point out the American Idol alum looked like a “teenager” in the happy snap, with some even questioning if it was really her.

“This looks like a completely different person,” one user wrote, while another added, “That is not Paula Abdul. Not even at all.”

Paula Abdul (left) and Kathy Hilton pose for a photo that has baffled many social media users. Photo / Instagram

A third wrote, “Holy s**t she looks like a little girl” with a fourth questioning, “Is that a baby face filter?”

But Abdul had plenty of support from other followers, including Kathy Hilton’s daughter, Paris Hilton.

“Love you,” Paris wrote, while a fan pointed out, “You don’t age!”

There’s no denying Abdul looks fabulous for her age, however she appeared to sport a much different look during her November appearance on the US morning show Today.

Hilton’s star-studded party also included a string of high-profile guests, including her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton, as well as Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Heidi Klum.

Meanwhile, Abdul’s former American Idol co-star Simon Cowell has made headlines in recent weeks for his ever-changing appearance.

The music mogul, 63, sparked concern from fans after appearing unrecognisable in a Twitter video this month — just months after he said he was done with Botox.

The clip has since been deleted as trolls eviscerated his appearance with many comparing him to a “Madame Tussauds waxwork”.

“Um, can we talk about Simon Cowell for a moment?” said one concerned fan along with photos juxtaposing a still from his recent promo with an earlier photo of the talent show icon, in which he sported a more fully fleshed, natural-looking face.

“Madame Tussauds unveiled their new waxwork of Simon Cowell,” quipped another.



