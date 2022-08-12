Steve Martin has been in showbiz for almost six decades, but the veteran entertainer has made a major statement about his acting future. Photo / AP

Steve Martin has been in showbiz for almost six decades, but the veteran entertainer has made a major statement about his acting future. Photo / AP

Hollywood veteran Steve Martin has said he's "not going to seek" any more acting work, saying: "This is, weirdly, it."

The 76-year-old US actor, who has been a mainstay in film and television for more than five decades, said retirement is on the cards after he wraps filming on the upcoming third season of his breakout Hulu series Only Murders In The Building, which co-stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin suggested it was becoming difficult to stay in the game at the back-end of his career.

"There's a time in your career when people are dying to see you ... Now is the time in my career when I'm the one who's got to show up," he said.

Martin added: "When this television show [Only Murders In The Building] is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in Only Murders In The Building, a comedy about True Crime fans who start a podcast. Photo / Supplied

Martin, who is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy) at this year's awards for his work on the series, made his name in showbiz in the 60s for his writing work on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, before becoming a host on Saturday Night Live.

After retiring from stand-up comedy, Martin successfully transitioned to the big screen in the 80s, going on to star in hit films including The Three Amigos, Planes Trains & Automobiles, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, LA Story, Father of the Bride, Pink Panther and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Over the years he's won five Grammys, an Emmy, and was awarded the Honorary Academy Award in 2013, meaning he only needs to win a Tony to achieve coveted EGOT status (where you have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

Steve Martin charmed viewers as the father of 12 children in Cheaper by the Dozen. Photo / Supplied

Martin retreated from the public eye throughout the 2010s, in which he occasionally featured in various projects, before his resurgence in 2020 in Father of the Bride, Part 3(ish) and 2021's Only Murders, which he created alongside John Hoffman.

On the personal front, Martin became a father for the first time at the age of 67, welcoming a daughter, Mary, with his wife of 15 years, Anne Stringfield.

Beyonce Knowles stars with Steve Martin and Kevin Kline in The Pink Panther. Photo / Supplied

While he did suggest he'd reached the end of his career, Martin also didn't close the door completely.

"My wife keeps saying, 'You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something' ... I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe," he added.