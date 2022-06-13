Kiwi kids who grew up in the 90s rejoice: the original Wiggles lineup is coming back to NZ. Photo / Supplied

If you grew up watching the OG Wiggles on TV, chances are you've been waiting for a reunion - and you're in luck.

The original Wiggles Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page are coming back to New Zealand with two adults-only reunion performances.

The last time the four reunited on stage, the show sold out in just minutes. And the Wiggles promise to bring back some of their best-loved songs along with appearances from the iconic Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Dorothy the Dinosaur and Henry the Octopus.

But instead of bringing the kids along, you'll have to get a babysitter for this one - the shows are restricted to those aged 15 and over.

Kicking off in Auckland on August 20 and winding up in Christchurch on August 26, the shows will be supported by DJ duo John and Lenny of Justice Crew fame, who won Australia's Got Talent in 2010.

Aotearoa's own Robert Rakete will also join the Wiggles on stage wearing his specially-designed Wiggles skivvy made by Auckland's Mayfield Primary School students.

According to Purple Wiggle Jeff Fatt, these shows are for the Kiwi kids of the 90s who grew up watching them on screen.

"All of those children who loved The Wiggles in the 90s are now adults who love the nostalgia and fun from that time in their lives," he says.

"This night is for the grown-ups and is a chance to bring back some of that genuine, high-spirited liveliness again. We can't wait to relive those childhood memories and dance the night away to some of the favourite old-school tunes."

Original Red Wiggle Murray Cook jokes that the four will have a bit more grey hair than the last time we saw them, adding, "And there's a bar!"

"We'll be playing all your favourite songs, and put on a show you won't forget.

And beloved Yellow Wiggle Greg Page can't wait to see Kiwis reliving their childhood at the shows.

"I may have to pull back a bit on the dancing this time around though!" he says.



Tickets go on sale on June 14.

The OG Wiggles Reunion Tour dates

• Saturday, August 20: Spark Arena, Auckland

• Friday, August 26: Christchurch Arena, Christchurch