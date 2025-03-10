Advertisement
The White Lotus: Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs shocks fans with revealing nude scene

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Jason Isaacs, who plays Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus, bared all in the latest episode. Photo / HBO

Jason Isaacs has become the latest star of The White Lotus to bare all during the latest episode of HBO’s smash-hit series.

The third season of the beloved dramedy has already had Patrick Schwarzenegger – yes, Arnold’s son – taking one for the team and going completely naked playing sex-obsessed rich kid Saxon Ratliff.

And now it’s the turn of former Harry Potter actor Isaacs, best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Wizarding franchise, who accidentally flashes his horrified family during the latest episode.

After adopting his wife’s prescription medication habit, a groggy Timothy joins his family in their villa wearing nothing but a robe.

Fans were shocked at the confronting scene. Photo / Twitter, @Buzzing Pop
When the family’s country club comes up in conversation, he’s reminded of how many people probably know about his legal drama, and as he leans back in despair, his robe unravels, revealing he’s not wearing any underwear.

“Dad!!!” screams his two youngest children as his wife, played by Parker Posey, laughs off the incident.

Fans were quick to rush to social media to share their shock over the scene, with many sharing their gratitude with White Lotus writer and creator Mike White.

“Again, I never want to hear anyone say that there’s not enough full-frontal male nudity on TV. HBO alone has the quota covered,” joked one viewer.

“NOT A D**K FLASH. I forgot there’s at least 1 per season,” remarked another.

A third commented: “I did NOT have Jason Isaacs full-frontal on my White Lotus S3 bingo card lmaooo.”

Season three is set at a swanky resort in Thailand and features the usual array of rich and eccentric characters the show has become synonymous with since it debuted.

Patrick Schwarzenegger recently opened up about his nude scene in the series, admitting the risqué scene had him worried about what his famous parents would think – his mother is journalist Maria Shriver, who is part of the prominent Kennedy family in the US.

Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger, centre) was the first member of the Ratliff family to bare all. Photo / HBO
However, thankfully, he had nothing to worry about because his father – the one and only Terminator star himself – gave the stamp of approval.

“What a show!” the actor and former governor of California wrote on Instagram last week before The White Lotus’ February 17 premiere.

“I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

The White Lotus is now showing on SkyGo and Neon.

