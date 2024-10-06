Fans of popular singer The Weeknd were left stunned when a concertgoer jumped on stage and sprinted toward the Canadian singer on stage in Melbourne, grabbing him and hugging him until security dragged him from the stage.
Approximately an hour into The Weeknd’s Marvel Stadium show, the man climbed on to the elevated stage, outrunning security.
The gatecrasher reached out and tried to grab the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, before he backed away from the fan.
Security jumped on to the stage and escorted the invader off, as The Weekend manoeuvred out of his grip.