The Weeknd tackled on stage during Melbourne show

By Kate Schneider
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
A member of the audience rushed the stage at The Weeknd's Melbourne show over the weekend. Photos / @jriskoy

Fans of popular singer The Weeknd were left stunned when a concertgoer jumped on stage and sprinted toward the Canadian singer on stage in Melbourne, grabbing him and hugging him until security dragged him from the stage.

Approximately an hour into The Weeknd’s Marvel Stadium show, the man climbed on to the elevated stage, outrunning security.

The gatecrasher reached out and tried to grab the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, before he backed away from the fan.

Security jumped on to the stage and escorted the invader off, as The Weekend manoeuvred out of his grip.

The Canadian star then continued the show.

The stage crasher calls himself “pyjama man” and was wearing red shorts and a red T-shirt with an image of the Ukrainian flag and the word “free” when he approached the singer.

He shared the footage on Instagram, writing: “It was cool chatting with while on the stage”.

The singer cancelled his tour last year, after initially postponing it just weeks from when it was due to start. All tickets were refunded.

In August, he announced: “Australia, I didn’t forget about you. See you in October”.

However, many fans were disappointed as the tours didn’t include Brisbane and New Zealand, which were originally scheduled for shows.

Many fans commenting on TikTok videos of the onstage moment in Melbourne found it horrifying and couldn’t believe how cool The Weeknd kept throughout it.

“That’s so scary how easy he got up there,” one wrote.

Another said: “Abel a hero for not getting mad at him”.

While a third commented: “Haha when I saw that I was shocked … love Abel for acting so cool about it though.”

And another terrified fan: “My soul would’ve left my body if I was Abel because I saw the whole video of the guy literally dashing at him”.

