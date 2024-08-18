The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, said in a statement, “I feel a strong pull to perform in Australia before moving on to the next chapter and want to make sure you all know I hadn’t forgotten about you. When I return now, it will be the right time, and I promise it will be such a special experience. I can’t wait to see you all!”

All those who bought tickets for the 2023 shows will have access to a “Past Purchaser Presale” from Wednesday, August 21 starting at midday Sydney time. To access the presale, former ticket holders need to register here, unless already registered on the waitlist.

The Weeknd was set to perform at Auckland's Eden Park last year. Photo / Nick Sautner

Live Nation said that having access to this presale will not guarantee tickets.

Vodafone, Mastercard and CommBank Yello customers will have access to presale tickets from Thursday, August 22 at 1pm Sydney time. General tickets go on sale on Monday, August 26.

It comes after The Weeknd announced last November that the New Zealand leg of his tour would be rescheduled.

The pop star was initially set to play Auckland’s Eden Park on December 8 and 9 last year - but a month before the shows were meant to take place, it was announced that they had been postponed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour,” Live Nation confirmed at the time.

“New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!

“We understand fans will be disappointed, and Live Nation is focused on working with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule. We will make a further announcement as soon as possible.”

After Hours ‘Til Dawn Australia tour dates

Saturday October 5 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sunday October 6 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tuesday October 22 - Accor Stadium, Sydney

Wednesday October 23 - Accor Stadium, Sydney