The Weeknd donates $1m to fight hunger in Ethiopia

The Weeknd speaks during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Press Conference at Tampa Convention Center on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo / Getty Images

The Weeknd has announced he will donate $1 million dollars to fight hunger in Ethiopia, as conflict rages between the government and the Tigray region, killing thousands and displacing over a million people so far.

The money will go towards funding two million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme in Ethiopia.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is the Toronto-born son of two Ethiopian immigrants, and has spoken about how deeply hurt he feels by the situation in his parents' home country.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," he wrote on Instagram.

"I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well," providing a link for his fans to contribute.

"The outbreak of conflict in Tigray last November coincided with the peak harvest period, leading to lost employment and incomes, disrupted markets, a rise in food prices, and limited access to cash and fuel," the UN World Food Programme said, adding that they aim "to support 1.4 million of these vulnerable people before it's too late".

This isn't the first big act of generosity by the singer. Last year in June, he donated $1 million to Covid-19 relief efforts. That same month, he donated $500,000 to Black Lives Matter, National Bailout and Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights camp.

In August, he also donated $300,000 to Global Aid for Lebanon to help those affected by the Beirut explosion.