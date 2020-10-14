Website of the Year

Entertainment

The ultimate guide to Schitt's Creek, from the wigs and the accents to the putdowns

9 minutes to read

Schitt's Creek won a record-breaking nine Emmys this year. Photo / Supplied

The Times
By: Stephen Armstrong and Helen Hawkins

Eugene and Dan Levy's Emmy-sweeping sitcom about a rich family forced to move to a small-town motel finally has its moment in the spotlight. Stephen Armstrong and Helen Hawkins offer a primer.

The origin story

