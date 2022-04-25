Will Smith has been spotted in India one month after the Oscars slap. Photo / Getty Images

Will Smith has been spotted in India one month after the Oscars slap. Photo / Getty Images

Will Smith has begun his "spiritual journey" with a trip to India.

The actor arrived at a private airport in Mumbai, India where he was spotted smiling for photos with fans and paparazzi just one month after his Oscars outburst.

A source has told People Magazine that the Men in Black actor travelled to India for spiritual purposes where he will practice yoga and meditation. UsWeekly has also reported the actor's family is there with him.

Will Smith travels to India following Oscars slap controversy https://t.co/kFQESoiLf1 pic.twitter.com/Lmg58FTWEd — Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2022

An insider told UsWeekly Jada Pinkett Smith insisted the family go on the vacation that was planned before the actor's Oscars outburst, "Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned."

"There had been talk of cancelling [the trip] but Jada insisted."

Last week Pinkett Smith released a statement for her Red Table Talk series in which she referenced the Oscars slap, the episode's title card read, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing",

Continuing on to say, "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.

"Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest."

The new season's first guest is Janella Monáe and the New York Post the episode was recorded before the Oscars ceremony.

The "Red Table" is known to head to be a place where the family addresses situations in their lives including Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" with August Alsina in 2018.

The couple openly discussed Pinkett Smith's entanglement in 2018 which almost ended their marriage. Photo / Facebook

The couple openly talked about the "entanglement" in an episode of Red Table Talk with Smith telling his wife he was "done" with her when he found out and the pair admitted they separated for a "period of time" following the affair.

Smith made headlines in late March when he hit Oscars presenter Rock after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald appearance.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor then sat down and aggressively shouted at Rock, "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth". Smith later won the best actor Oscar.

The fallout has since rocked Hollywood with many condemning Smith for his actions including the Academy which resulted in Smith announcing his official resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

He stated that he has chosen to resign, calling his actions "shocking, painful and inexcusable" and added that he would submit to any further consequences the Academy deemed necessary.

The Academy banned Smith from the Oscars for 10 years.