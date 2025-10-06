Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo: Meet the Kiwis creating musical magic and military marvel

Mitchell Hageman
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A contingent of Kiwi musicians travelled to Scotland earlier this year for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Now, they're preparing to bring the "greatest show on earth" to Eden Park.

A contingent of Kiwi musicians travelled to Scotland earlier this year for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Now, they're preparing to bring the "greatest show on earth" to Eden Park.

Every year, Kiwi musicians at the top of their game fly to the other side of the world and back to take part in ‘the greatest show on earth’. Mitchell Hageman hears why – and what it means to bring the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to Eden Park in February.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save