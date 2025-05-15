The emotionally charged spectacular will bring together more than 1000 of the world’s finest musical and dance performers in a display of stirring anthems, traditional Scottish instruments and bold, contemporary choreography that celebrate the Tattoo’s 75th anniversary.

Led by the Massed Pipes and Drums featuring UK Military musicians, the show will feature more than 30 bands and acts from around the world, including fan-favourite Top Secret Drum Corps and performers from the New Zealand Defence Force.

Kayla McQuoid has been involved in Highland Dancing since she was four years old. She was a part of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland in 2024, performing a total of 26 shows.

Kayla McQuoid, a registered nurse from New Plymouth with familial Scottish ancestry, has been Highland Dancing since she was 4 years old. Last year, the 25-year-old performed 26 shows with the Tattoo in Scotland and says the prospect of taking part in another show on home soil is “really cool”.

“It’s not something you would see every day, especially not in New Zealand, so I think it is really cool. It does celebrate Scottish culture, but also other cultures as well, which is really cool. It brings all these art forms together and showcases the best of the best.”

McQuoid says local audiences can expect to see a really “awesome” cultural show, with pipe bands and dancers performing “at the top of their game”.

She says the finale, which sees all the performers come together, is a particular highlight, showcasing the impressive scale of the production.

The Tattoo is a global sensation, famed for rousing music, military precision and dramatic cultural performances. First staged in 1950, the Tattoo has grown to be one of the most recognised live events in the world. More than 230,000 spectators annually take in their Scotland shows set against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle. A hundred million more worldwide watch annually through international broadcasts.

With more than 1000 performers taking part, this is one of the Tattoo's most ambitious international stadium productions to date.

Presales for tickets through Qantas and Eden Park start at 12pm on Monday, May 19, with TEG Live and My Ticketek presales starting 12pm on Wednesday, May 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 23, at 12pm through Ticketek.

Eden Park will host a full-scale production of the Tattoo’s 75th anniversary show, complete with its signature Scottish bagpipes, massed military bands and Tattoo Dancers.

The Tattoo performed in Wellington in 2015, attracting thousands of spectators, but the 2026 dates will be their first shows in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Jason Barrett, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, called the Auckland performance a landmark moment. “This is a celebration of the human spirit, of shared identity, and of the heroes who shape our communities. We can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience with New Zealand audiences.”

Nick Hill, chief executive of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, said major events like The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo shows deliver significant cultural and economic benefits to the region. “Hosting this iconic event for the first time is a major opportunity to welcome visitors from around the country and beyond, encouraging them to not only enjoy the show, but to explore more of what our vibrant city and region have to offer.”