Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Review: The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – why you should go to the Eden Park shows in February 2026

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Reporter Mitchell Hageman gets an exclusive look at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo show 'The Heroes Who Made Us' in Scotland ahead of the company's 2026 NZ dates.
Mitchell Hageman
Review by Mitchell Hageman
Mitchell is a Multimedia Journalist with the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

Before the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s long-anticipated return to Kiwi shores in February 2026, Herald entertainment reporter Mitchell Hageman flew to Edinburgh for a taste of what’s to come at the original Scottish spectacle and its landmark 75th show The Heroes Who Made Us.

I never could’ve imagined that an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save