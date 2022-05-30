Nearly half a million Kiwis watched the Dancing with the Stars finale - and it seems they stayed on to watch the MasterChef premiere. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Almost half a million Kiwis tuned in to watch the grand finale of Dancing with the Stars last night, which saw Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman take home the Mirrorball trophy.

Warner Brothers Discovery revealed the ratings for the final episode of the show today.

A spokesperson for the network said another half a million Kiwis watched the first episode of their new-look season of MasterChef New Zealand, which premiered straight after the Dancing with the Stars finale.

The MasterChef premiere also secured a 30 per cent audience share among the key 25-54 demographic, they said.

With an audience pull of 1 million across the key time frames, it seems the network was able to retain audience from the Dancing with the Stars finale to the MasterChef premiere.

Meanwhile over on TVNZ's channels in the same time slot - 7.30pm-9.30pm - the average audience aged 5 and over on TVNZ 1 was 269,000, while the average number of viewers aged 5 and over on TVNZ 2 was 101,700, according to Nielsen.

TVNZ notably wasn't premiering a key show at this time.

The new season of MasterChef New Zealand premiered straight after the DWTS finale. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Warner Brothers Discovery had also teased the MasterChef premiere by having judge Nadia Lim appear as a guest on the Dancing with the Stars finale, which may have potentially swayed viewers to keep watching.

The network's use of existing international formats seems to be resonating with Kiwi viewers tuning in to watch homegrown versions of much-loved reality shows first seen overseas, while TVNZ continues to focus on unique content for their offering.

By comparison, Kiwis tuned in en masse to watch Dancing with the Stars when it premiered back in April, with more than a million viewers tuning in to watch Sunday night's premiere and Monday's first elimination show.

Discovery revealed the figures last month, sharing that a whopping 1,046,206 people aged 5 and over watched the premiere week. In the key 25-54 age bracket, 343, 976 people tuned in.