Drummer Dino Danelli of American rock group the Young Rascals, later the Rascals, December 11, 1967. Photo / Getty Images

The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli has died aged 78.

His passing in New York City on December 15 was confirmed by the band and the group’s ex-guitarist Gene Cornish.

A Facebook post from hit 1960s act and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, which was attributed to Danelli’s spokesman Joe Russo, said: “Our beloved Dino passed away today. I will say more in the near future about his incredible talent and share experiences from his life he relayed to me, as well as ones we spent as friends and collaborators.

“I hope you will all continue to appreciate his talent and send him your love. Thank you for supporting his various endeavours throughout his career. You all made it possible for him to live his dream, which was to be a musician and artist ... blessings to you all.”

It is understood there will be no formal funeral for the drummer.

About an hour after the Facebook tribute, guitarist Cornish, 78, added on the site: “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli. He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment ... Rest In Peace Dino I love you brother.”

The Rascals: From left, Gene Cornish, Eddie Brigati, Dino Danelli and Felix Cavaliere. Photo / Getty Images

Danelli drummed on The Rascals’ nine albums and has been called one of the world’s “great unappreciated rock drummers”.

He formed The Young Rascals with Cornish, Felix Cavaliere and Eddie Brigati in New Jersey in 1965, before they released their first album under the name two years later.

The group had changed their name to The Rascals by their fourth record for legal reasons and broke up after their ninth LP The Island of Real was released in 1972.

Their hits include I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore, GoodLovin’, and Glory Glory, with the group’s original line-up reuniting in 2012 for their first public performances in more than 40 years for an event called The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream.

It mixed a music show and theatrical production and was produced and directed by Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt and his wife Maureen Van Zandt, with Steven inducting The Rascals into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on May 6, 1997.