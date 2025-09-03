NZ Herald Morning News Update | Chief Justice's warning about New Zealand's legal system and National and Act argue over Auckland density plan.

One of the main faces of The Police is returning to New Zealand for the first time in nearly two decades.

Acclaimed drummer Stewart Copeland brings a new show that’s less about the music and more an opportunity for a candid conversation with one of the biggest stars of the 1980s rock scene.

Copeland’s Have I Said Too Much? The Police, Hollywood, And Other Adventures show is fresh off the back of a string of successful runs with UK audiences.

Shows will take place in Wellington and Auckland in January 2026 and will provide an evening with the musician as he shares insights into his career and anecdotes from his life on stage.

“Demand for this intimate new show has surpassed my expectations, and I can’t wait to return to Australia and New Zealand next year and share the stories of my life with even more fans,” Copeland said.