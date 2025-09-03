One of the main faces of The Police is returning to New Zealand for the first time in nearly two decades.
Acclaimed drummer Stewart Copeland brings a new show that’s less about the music and more an opportunity for a candid conversation with one of the biggest stars of the1980s rock scene.
Copeland’s Have I Said Too Much? The Police, Hollywood, And Other Adventures show is fresh off the back of a string of successful runs with UK audiences.
Shows will take place in Wellington and Auckland in January 2026 and will provide an evening with the musician as he shares insights into his career and anecdotes from his life on stage.
“Demand for this intimate new show has surpassed my expectations, and I can’t wait to return to Australia and New Zealand next year and share the stories of my life with even more fans,” Copeland said.
Copeland, named by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest drummers of all time, formed part of The Police through the three-man band’s golden days of the 1970s and 1980s.
Aside from sporadic reunions with his former band mates over the years, the seven-time Grammy winner has largely continued his career as a composer, collaborating with other musicians while writing music for other forms of media such as film and TV.
Copeland, and The Police, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.