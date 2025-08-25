Sting appears as a defendant under his real name, Gordon Matthew Sumner, while his firm, Magnetic Publishing Limited, is also listed.

The band formed in 1977 and split in the mid-1980s.

They surprised fans by returning with a reunion tour between 2007 and 2008, where they played 151 dates worldwide.

But, despite its success, Sting has admitted he regrets the reunion tour.

He previously told Reader’s Digest: “At the time I labelled the tour an exercise in nostalgia. That was simply how I felt and is still how I feel today.

“I think it’s okay to be honest about your feelings and that was the way it went for me.”

“That’s not a slight on the people I was with or the way things panned out, it’s just how I saw it by the end, and let’s be honest, that’s not how I wanted to remember it.

“If I thought that would be the emotion I’d be leaving with, I wouldn’t have done it in the first place.

”I think there is a freedom in being a solo artist. It’s not a power thing, at all, it’s just about producing exactly the brand and style of music that feels right for you.

“Music, in every form, is a collaborative process, but never more so than in a band, where you have to consider other people almost more than you do yourself. To have total career freedom is, for me, the ultimate thrill of being a solo artist.”