Sting sued by former Police bandmates over ‘millions’ of unpaid royalties

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Sting performs at Massey Hall, Toronto, on September 20, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Sting is being sued for millions by his bandmates.

The 73-year-old musician’s former Police bandmates - guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland – claim they are owed “millions in lost royalties” relating to the band’s music, including the hit song Every Breath You Take.

A source told The newspaper: “This has been coming for quite some time. Lawyers tried repeatedly to reach an out-of-court settlement but hit a stalemate.

