Once again Bedazzled Unicorn lives up to her name and dazzles us with her voice. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

OPINION:



There's a familiar face joining the judges on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer.

It's none other than rapper Kings, who appeared on season one of the show as Monster.

Who could forget the awkward moment his one eye fogged up so much he couldn't see and host Clint Randell had to give it a quick wipey wipe?

Rapper Kings' arch nemesis. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

This year, Kings is appreciating the air conditioning. But he's not a fan of his successor, Magic Monster.

The production team simply tacked an adjective on to last year's character and gave him a more colourful costume - and an extra eye! The injustice of it.

Anyway, tonight the remaining five masked celebs will perform - and judge James Roque has the audacity to tell them to "step it up".

Frankly, I think it's the judges who need to "step it up'" - then they might start guessing correctly.

Smooth operator and audience fave Gladiator Alligator swaggers back onto stage. He croons Sam Fischer's This City and absolutely nails the high notes.

Judge Sharyn Casey can't decide if her "onstage lover" is Drew Neemia or William Waiirua. Anika Moa agrees it has to be Waiirua, while Roque suggests Stan Walker and Kings goes for a throwback: Titanium's Jordi Webber.

Does anyone else in 2022 still remember Titanium? RIP.

Let's not dwell on Randell's mic drop after the daddest dad joke I've ever heard - "see you later to Gladiator Alligator". Let's move on to Bedazzled Unicorn.

She blows us away once again with Shapeshifter's In Colour. Is it Ladi6? Is it Ruby Frost? Remember when Moa tucked her guess in Roque's pocket?

She still won't tell us what she really thinks. Is it Jacinda Ardern or Clarke Gayford?

After seeing the first man of NZ make a cameo in Shortland St's 30th anniversary episode wearing a toga and a blonde wig, I would not be surprised.

As soon as Ruru Chick starts singing Lady Gaga's Stupid Love, Roque is jumping out of his seat. He's come prepared. He's got a magnifying glass, he's got a whiteboard, he's even got screenshots. It reminds me of something.

They're the same picture. Photos / Supplied / Warner Brothers Discovery

Unhinged but we love it. Roque is nothing if not dedicated to his craft.

Kings' arch nemesis Magic Monster is back. After he sings John Splithoff's Sing To You, Casey again guesses it's Dion Nash, the former cricketer behind skin and haircare brand Triumph and Disaster. It would explain why Monster's coat looks so lush and voluminous.

Roque guesses it's Richie Mo'unga, but I can tell you for a fact that the first five-eighth is simply not that tall. I posed for a photo with him once and he had to stand on his tiptoes. We stan a short king.

Fifthly and finally, Blue Penguin takes the stage with Good Feeling by Flo Rida. Once again Moa is "150 per cent certain" she knows who it is, but guesses Maisey Rika to put everyone off the scent.

I'm pretty sure you still don't get points for secret guesses. In fact, I'm pretty sure you don't get points at all in this game. What is the point of this game?

The audience vote leaves Ruru Chick and Magic Monster at risk of being unmasked. Our panellists decide to keep Monster in the competition, so it's the end of the road for Ruru.

James Roque's lying flatmate is revealed. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Ruru Chick pulls off the mask, and Roque is right - it's his elusive flatmate and fellow comedian Laura Daniel.

"I started gaslighting you months ago," she chortles.

"I had so much fun. It got more and more stressful the more I had to lie to James."

Roque makes the bold assumption that Daniel's fiance, who lives with them, didn't know she was going on the show either.

"Um ... the whole house is in on it," Daniel admits.

Their flat dynamic may have been ruined, but at least Roque can take comfort in the fact that he was right - and you can be sure he won't let us forget it next week.

• The Masked Singer screens on Three on Sundays from 7pm