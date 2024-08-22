It will be directed by award-winning anime director Kenji Kamiyama, whose recent projects include Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Star Wars: Visions.

The story follows the House of Helm Hammerhand and their battle to defend the stronghold of Hornburg - a location known later in the lore as Helm’s Deep, named after Hammerhand, and the site of the battle that defeated Saruman in Peter Jackson’s 2002 film.

Casting appointments have been confirmed, with some Hollywood heavyweights lending their voice talents to the animated feature.

Award-winning Scottish actor Brian Cox, who played Succession patriarch Logan Roy, will voice Helm Hammerhand, the war-plagued ninth King of Rohan.

Narrating is Australian actress Miranda Otto, who reprises her character Éowyn, who she also played in Peter Jackson’s live-action blockbusters The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

Gaia Wise (the daughter of Emma Thompson and Greg Wise) voices Helm’s daughter Hèra; Luke Pasqualin and Laurence Ubong Williams have also been cast, as vengeful Dunlending lord Wulf and Fréaláf Hildeson respectively.

The first images of the film were released in June, and now more details are emerging about the project - including the first trailer and more attached actors.

More details are emerging about Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim. Photo / Universal Pictures

Rounding out what’s been revealed of the cast list so far are Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna and Janine Duvitski.

Alongside Jackson and Walsh, the film’s executive producers include Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich.

The film is a New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Animation, Sola Entertainment production.

Oscar winners Alan Lee, a respected British illustrator, and Wētā Workshop’s Richard Taylor, both involved in the original trilogy, are part of The War of Rohirrim’s creative team, alongside John Howe, a respected Tolkien illustrator.

It’s not the only production to take fans back to Middle-earth this year; The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series will release its second season later this year, and musical theatre adaptation Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale will play at the Civic Theatre in Auckland in November.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim is set to be released in New Zealand cinemas on December 13, 2024.



